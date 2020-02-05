Robert Downey Jr. Shares Slightly Disturbing Behind-the-Scenes Photo From Dolittle Set

Dolittle hit theaters last month and marked Robert Downey Jr.‘s first big role since saying goodbye to Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame last year. Unfortunately, Dolittle hasn’t had a great run at the box office. The movie has earned $127,642,625 so far, which isn’t great when you consider its $175,000,000 budget. In addition to not earning back its production money, the new movie also has some bizarre moments, including Downey Jr. performing a colonoscopy on a CGI dragon and a bagpipe-induced fart. On the bright side, the actor clearly had fun making Dolittle, and recently shared a behind-the-scenes photo from the set that’s slightly creepy if you don’t know the context.

“The #doctor will see you now… #bts @dolittlemovie (📸 @jimmy_rich ) #throwback #tuesday #throwbacktuesday,” Downey Jr. wrote.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the photo in the post below:

As for the critical reception, Dolittle has been met with mostly negative reviews. Currently, the movie has a 15% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, it appears moviegoers are being a little more forgiving of the film. In fact, the difference between the critics and the audience score quite staggering. As of now, Dolittle is rocking a 76% audience score.

Comicbook.com’s own Charlie Ridgely gave Dolittle 2 out of 5 stars, calling it “a forgettably absurd adventure.” You can read the full review here.

In addition to Downey Jr., the cast and voice cast for the new film featured Jessie Buckley, Harry Collett, Tom Holland (Dog), Rami Malek (Gorilla), Octavia Spencer (Duck), Kumail Nanjiani (Ostrich), John Cena (Polar Bear), and Emma Thompson (Parrot). Other stars include Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, and Jim Broadbent.

Dolittle is directed by Stephen Gaghan (Syriana) from a script he co-wrote with Thomas Shepherd. Susan Downey produced the film under her Team Downey banner with Jeff Kirschenbaum and Joe Roth.

Downey Jr. has a few other projects in the works, including All-Star Weekend, a new film written and directed by Jamie Foxx. In 2021, he can be seen in Sherlock Holmes 3, which will mark the actor’s return to the character for the first time since 2011.

Dolittle is still playing in select theaters.