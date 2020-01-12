Robert Downey Jr. Thanks John Cena, Selena Gomez, and More for Showing Up to Dolittle Premiere

Robert Downey Jr. is best known for playing iconic characters such as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Sherlock Holmes, and he’ll soon be seen on the big screen tackling another classic role: Doctor Dolittle. Dolittle will feature Downey Jr. as the latest actor to walk and talk with the animals, following in the footsteps of Rex Harrison and Eddie Murphy. The movie features a star-studded supporting cast and voice cast, and Downey Jr. recently took to Instagram to share photos from the film’s premiere and thank all of those who came out to support the movie, including John Cena and Selena Gomez.

“Let the #sunshine in… The #weather was #amazing today in #westwood for the @dolittlemovie #premiere … A #heartfelt thanx to all who showed and supported including #ducklings #michaelsheen @johncena @ramimalek @carmellaniadoofficial @harrycollettactor @selenagomez @dannyelfman … #hair @davynewkirk #style @jeanneyangstyle (🎥📸 @jimmy_rich ),” Downey Jr. wrote.

He also posted a second batch of photos featuring some familiar faces:

“#more / #additional @dolittlemovie premiere pictures… Again #thankyou … ( #regram 📸 @jimmy_rich ) #hair @davynewkirk #style @jeanneyangstyle,” he added.

In addition to Downey Jr., the cast and voice cast for the new film is star-studded, featuring Jessie Buckley, Harry Collett, Tom Holland (Dog), Rami Malek (Gorilla), Octavia Spencer (Duck), Kumail Nanjiani (Ostrich), John Cena (Polar Bear), and Emma Thompson (Parrot). Other stars include Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen, and Jim Broadbent.

Dolittle is directed by Stephen Gaghan (Syriana) from a script he co-wrote with Thomas Shepherd. Susan Downey produced the film under her Team Downey banner with Jeff Kirschenbaum and Joe Roth.

Dolittle marks Downey Jr.’s first role since saying goodbye to Tony Stark in Avengers: Endgame. He’s got a few other projects in the works, including All-Star Weekend, a new film written and directed by Jamie Foxx. In 2021, he can be seen in Sherlock Holmes 3, which will mark the actor’s return to the character for the first time since 2011.

Dolittle is set to hit theaters on January 17th.