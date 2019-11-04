The Price of the RoboCop Limited Edition Blu-ray Collector’s Set Has Plummeted

Arrow Video’s Limited Edition RoboCop Blu-ray set comes with hours of new bonus features, the director’s cut and theatrical cut of the film, a collector’s booklet, six postcards, a double-sided poster, a bunch of new artwork, and more. Pre-orders launched at $49.95 back in September but, at the time of writing, you can reserve one right here on Amazon for only $27.97 (44% off).

Note that you won’t be charged until it ships and you’ll automatically get any additional discounts that occur between now and the November 26th release date (that means if you have already pre-ordered you’ll automatically get this discount). This will probably be the lowest price offered during the pre-order period, so you should lock down a set with this deal before they sell out or the price goes back up. A complete list of features can be found below.

LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

4K restoration of the film from the original camera negative by MGM, transferred in 2013 and approved by director Paul Verhoeven

Newly commissioned artwork by Paul Shipper

Director’s Cut and Theatrical Cut of the film on two High Definition (1080p) Blu-ray discs

Original lossless stereo and four-channel mixes plus DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround sound option on both cuts

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing on both cuts

Six collector’s postcards (Limited Edition exclusive)

Double-sided, fold-out poster (Limited Edition exclusive)

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork

Limited edition collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Omar Ahmed, Christopher Griffiths and Henry Blyth, a 1987 Fangoria interview with Rob Bottin, and archive publicity materials (some contents exclusive to Limited Edition)

DISC ONE – DIRECTOR’S CUT

Archive commentary by director Paul Verhoeven, executive producer Jon Davison and co-writer Ed Neumeier (originally recorded for the Theatrical Cut and re-edited in 2014 for the Director’s Cut)

New commentary by film historian Paul M. Sammon

New commentary by fans Christopher Griffiths, Gary Smart and Eastwood Allen

The Future of Law Enforcement: Creating RoboCop, a newly filmed interview with co-writer Michael Miner

RoboTalk, a newly filmed conversation between co-writer Ed Neumeier and filmmakers David Birke (writer of Elle) and Nick McCarthy (director of Orion Pictures’ The Prodigy)

Truth of Character, a newly filmed interview with star Nancy Allen on her role as Lewis

Casting Old Detroit, a newly filmed interview with casting director Julie Selzer on how the film’s ensemble cast was assembled

Connecting the Shots, a newly filmed interview with second unit director and frequent Verhoeven collaborator Mark Goldblatt

Composing RoboCop, a new tribute to composer Basil Poledouris featuring film music experts Jeff Bond, Lukas Kendall, Daniel Schweiger and Robert Townson

RoboProps, a newly filmed tour of super-fan Julien Dumont’s collection of original props and memorabilia

2012 Q&A with the Filmmakers, a panel discussion featuring Verhoeven, Davison, Neumeier, Miner, Allen, star Peter Weller and animator Phil Tippett

RoboCop: Creating a Legend, Villains of Old Detroit and Special Effects: Then & Now, three archive featurettes from 2007 featuring interviews with cast and crew

Paul Verhoeven Easter Egg

Four deleted scenes

The Boardroom: Storyboard with Commentary by Phil Tippett

Director’s Cut Production Footage, raw dailies from the filming of the unrated gore scenes

Two theatrical trailers and three TV spots

Extensive image galleries

DISC TWO – THEATRICAL CUT

Archive commentary by director Paul Verhoeven, executive producer Jon Davison and co-writer Ed Neumeier (originally recorded for Theatrical version of the film)

Two Isolated Score tracks (Composer’s Original Mix and Final Theatrical Mix) in lossless stereo

Edited-for-television version of the film, featuring alternate dubs, takes and edits of several scenes (95 mins, SD only)

Split screen comparison of Theatrical and Director’s Cuts

RoboCop: Edited For Television, a compilation of alternate scenes from two edited-for-television versions, newly transferred in HD from recently-unearthed 35mm elements”

“RoboCop, from Orion Pictures, marked director Paul Verhoeven’s (Flesh + Blood) Hollywood debut and instantly became an enduring sci-fi/action classic when it landed in theaters in the summer of 1987. Verhoeven’s peerlessly exciting and kinetic visuals were matched by a sharp script, iconic cast and exceptional special effects by Rob Bottin (The Thing) and Phil Tippett (The Empire Strikes Back).”

“The film takes place in Detroit in the not-too-distant future. Heroic cop Alex Murphy (Peter Weller, The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai) is gunned down in the line of duty, only to be resurrected as RoboCop – a cybernetic mix of spare human parts and Motor City steel, and the latest defense against crime designed by the all-powerful OCP Corporation. As RoboCop’s memories of his former life as Murphy resurface, only his ex-partner (Nancy Allen, Dressed To Kill) stands beside him to fight against the vicious thugs responsible for his death, as well as a nefarious top-level OCP executive orchestrating the chaos from above.”

