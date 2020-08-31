Sylvester Stallone Confirms He's Getting Rid of the Robot in Rocky IV Director's Cut
Sly Stallone is working on a director's cut for Rocky IV and he's already revealed one snippet that has proven to be controversial with fans of the franchise. In the comments section of his Instagram post announcing the new cut, the Hollywood superstar admitted he intends to make it without Paulie's robot.
A butler robot belonging to Rocky's (Stallone) brother in law, the robot has gained a cult following since the film's release in the mid-'80s. As Stallone puts it, "the robot is going to the junkyard forever. No more robot." As such, fans started revolting on social media, even getting the topic to peak as a trending topic at one point.
Keep scrolling to see what Rocky IV fans are saying.
Film Twitter Unite
🚨 Sylvester Stallone is ELIMINATING Paulie’s Robot from his upcoming “Director’s Cut” of ROCKY IV
DO SOMETHING “FILM TWITTER” 🚨 pic.twitter.com/wLoo17AelM— J. Christopher Arrison (@murderwizard) August 30, 2020
Unacceptable
This is unacceptable. Today, I am calling upon Sylvester Stallone to #ReleaseThePauliesRobotCut. https://t.co/RSh72ns1Tu— Matt Singer (@mattsinger) August 30, 2020
Best Part of Whole Film
Can you even call it Rocky IV if it doesn’t even include Paulie’s robot...I mean the robot literally the best part of the whole film. pic.twitter.com/6Sdvy5pJ8n— Julian : into the Julian-Verse | BLM (@cooljulian5) August 30, 2020
Needs MORE Robot
The only acceptable outcome here is MORE robot. Like she shows up in Russia with Adrian because she can’t be without Paulie and wants to support him.— Steve Asbell (@steveasbell) August 31, 2020
Ditch the Whole Director's Cut
I am an unabashed fan of the cinematic saga of the Italian Stallion.
But why in the world do we need a director's cut of ROCKY IV? Especially if he's going to get rid of Paulie's robot?!— Bryan Tuck (@BCarterTuck) August 31, 2020
Rambo 3 Alert
Ok you can take Paulie's robot out of rocky IV but only if you put it into Rambo III— model 2 sega genesis lover ♥️ (@32mbit) August 31, 2020
Always
I think we can all relate to Sly in that we all have a ROCKY IV robot in our past. But that’s not how life works, Sly. You carry the robot with you, always. pic.twitter.com/GzXtcBevy8— Phil Nobile Jr. (@PhilNobileJr) August 30, 2020
