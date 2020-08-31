Sylvester Stallone Confirms He's Getting Rid of the Robot in Rocky IV Director's Cut

Sly Stallone is working on a director's cut for Rocky IV and he's already revealed one snippet that has proven to be controversial with fans of the franchise. In the comments section of his Instagram post announcing the new cut, the Hollywood superstar admitted he intends to make it without Paulie's robot.

A butler robot belonging to Rocky's (Stallone) brother in law, the robot has gained a cult following since the film's release in the mid-'80s. As Stallone puts it, "the robot is going to the junkyard forever. No more robot." As such, fans started revolting on social media, even getting the topic to peak as a trending topic at one point.

