Ruby: Trailer and First Look Released For Lifetime's Movie Series Based on VC Andrews's Landry Family

Lifetime has released the first trailer for Ruby, giving a peek into a world that the network is planning to revisit several times in the coming years -- that of author VC Andrews's Landry family. While Andrews's Flowers in the Attic recently got a glowing, pandemic-themed write-up on the official blog for the horror-specializing platform Shudder, Lifetime is the more natural home for the best-selling Landry stories, which will come to life with four films: Ruby, Pearl in the Mist, All That Glitters and Hidden Jewel. According to People, who debuted the trailer, Ruby starts out in this first movie, young and in love with her high school sweetheart Paul Tate -- but haunted by her mysterious father and her mother’s death.

Ruby is currently in production, but given the commitment Lifetime is making to the series, it makes sense that they would want to get a teaser out as early as they can. The movie will debut on the network in 2021, and the Andrews stories that have already been adapted for Lifetime will be aired in a marathon this weekend, starting on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET and Sunday at 10 a.m. ET.

Ruby centers on Ruby Landry (Raechelle Banno), "who after being raised by her loving grandmother in the Louisiana bayou, is ensnared in a world of dark family secrets and betrayal, upon discovering that she has another family living in New Orleans," according to the official synopsis.

(Photo: Lifetime)

The series will also star Lauralee Bell as Daphne Dumas, wife of Pierre Dumas (Gil Bellows), and manipulative stepmom to newfound stepdaughter Ruby. Daphne is unhappy with the new addition when Ruby arrives to disrupt her perfect family with husband Pierre (Gil Bellows). These movies mark Bell’s reunion with producer Reel One Entertainment after starring as the lead in their LMN films, Nightmare Tenant in 2019, where she also served as Executive Producer, and Mistress Hunter in 2018. Bell also previously starred in Lifetime’s Past Sins.

Also included in the film are Naomi Judd, Crystal Fox, Deborah Cox, Gil Bellows, Sam Duke, Ty Wood, Serge Houde, Liza Huget, Mason Temple, Ducan Ollerenshaw, Paula Giroday, Marc-Anthony Messiah, Veena Sood, Bob Frazer, Eric Vincent and Caroline Yonge.

Executive Producers are Tom Berry, Dan Angel, Jane Startz and Ric Nash. The screenwriters for V.C Andrews’ Ruby and Pearl in the Mist are Richard Blaney and Gregory Small. Gail Harvey is the director for Ruby.

