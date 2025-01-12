Beloved Comedy Trilogy Just Hit Netflix (And Is Already Dominating the Top 10)

It has been nearly two decades since Jackie Chan and Chris Tucker teamed up for a Rush Hour movie, but that hasn’t stopped the action-comedy films from continuing to be immensely popular. In addition to the constant questions and theories about a potential fourth installment, Rush Hour fans have kept the initial trilogy relevant in the world of streaming.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The three Rush Hour movies were added to Netflix on January 1st, one of the big highlights of the streaming service’s lineup that kicked off the new year. It was easy to assume that Rush Hour would once again perform well on Netflix, but nobody could’ve expected the entire trilogy to pop up on Netflix’s rankings.

In Sunday’s edition of the daily rotating Netflix Top 10 Movies list, Rush Hour makes up nearly a third of all the spots. All three Rush Hour movies are present on the lineup, with the highest ranking fourth overall. It’s rare that a film series is able to have that much pull over the Top 10 Movies lineup all at the same time.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday’s Netflix Top 10 Movies list below!

1. Ad Vitam (2025)

“When he and his pregnant wide are attacked in their home, a former elite agent becomes trapped in a deadly manhunt tied to his painful past.”

2. Despicable Me 2 (2013)

“More gadgets, more Minions, more mayhem! As Gru turns his back on his baddie ways to care for his girls, a secret agency recruits him to fight evil.”

3. Despicable Me (2010)

“In this animated family comedy movie, a supervillain’s master plan goes awry when he takes in three young orphans.”

4. Rush Hour (1998)

“A wisecracking LAPD cop grudgingly agrees to keep an eye on a detective fowl in from Hong Kong to find a Chinese ambassador’s kidnapped daughter.”

“Two polar opposites — forced together by a ‘no-fly’ list snafu — hit the road in this raucously funny comedy directed by Todd Phillips.”

6. Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)

“After Mavis weds Jonathan, baby Dennis arrives. Dracula looks for proof that his grandson is a vampire who needs to remain in Transylvania.”

7. Rush Hour 2 (2001)

“When the U.S. Consulate in Hong Kong is bombed, Inspector Lee and vacationing LAPD detective Carter team up to take down a crime syndicate.”

8. Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 (2024)

“Kevin Costner directs, co-wrote and stars in this ‘gorgeous, sprawling’ epic (Vulture) following the settlers who establish the frontier town of Horizon.”

9. Rush Hour 3 (2007)

“An assassination attempt sends Inspector Lee and Detective Carter to Paris to protect a key source as they try to bring the Triad gang to justice.”

10. The Age of Adaline (2015)

“Decades after a near-fatal accident caused Adaline to stop aging at 29, she resists falling in love with a smitten tech mogul to keep her secret hidden.”