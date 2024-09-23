Ryan Coogler & Michael B. Jordan Vampire Movie Gets Title, Trailer Release Date

The first look at Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan's highly anticipated vampire movie is coming very soon. The project has been shrouded in mystery since it was first announced, with the only information about it being that it's a movie about a vampire hunter set in the South. On Monday, Warner Bros. gave movie fans a big surprise by revealing the film's official title, and confirming that the trailer would drop on Tuesday.

Coogler and Jordan's new collaboration is called Sinners. The teaser that Warner Bros. released on social media simply shared the title over the sound of eerie string instruments, using blood illustrations around the text to really drive home the whole vampire element. You can check out the announcement below!

There's no word as to what time the first trailer for Sinners is set to drop online, but it will be our first chance to see what Coogler and Jordan are up to in their latest collaboration. To-date, Jordan has appeared in every single film Coogler has directed. He starred in Fruitvale Station, Creed, and Black Panther; before returning for a surprise cameo role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

We do know that Jordan will be surrounded by an all-star cast for Sinners. The lineup also includes Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O'Connell, Wunmi Mosaku, Li Jun Li, and Delroy Lindo. Nothing about the actual roles have been confirmed at this time, but it has been rumored that Jordan may be playing twins in the film.

There has been a lot of chatter about Sinners being influenced in some way by the character of Blade from Marvel Comics. It makes sense, given that the film is about a Black vampire hunter, but a lot of the comparisons are probably a timing issue. Sinners was initially announced when Marvel's Blade reboot was in the news for going through another creative overhaul. The project has been plagued with issues for years, from creative differences to industry-wide strikes. Blade hasn't been able to get off the ground, although Mahershala Ali remains on board to star.

As those issues were going on, one of the most successful directors at Marvel Studios teamed up with his former Marvel star to make a potentially similar film at a rival studio. For a lot of people, this felt like Coogler and Jordan doing their own spin on Blade, but it remains to be seen just how much DNA their film will share with Marvel's Daywalker.

Sinners is being released in theaters on March 7, 2025.