Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw Features Two Secret Cameos From Major Actors

Well, it looks like the brains behind the Merc’ With the Mouth and the Grown Little Man are getting too fast and too furious for their britches. The upcoming spinoff Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw got a lot more star power, because Ryan Reynolds and Kevin Hart joined the ride for the summer blockbuster.

Reynolds and Hart join “The Rock” Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham in their upcoming Fast and Furious movie, which will reteam the Wade Wilson actor with his Deadpool 2 director David Leitch, as well as Hart with his Central Intelligence and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle co-star Johnson. It’s a surprising reveal, considering the film hit theaters and no announcement has been made.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is already packed to the brim with talent, with Idris Elba playing the villain, Vanessa Kirby joining the cast in a major role, and Helen Mirren reprising her part as Deckard Shaw’s mother. There’s also a rumor that Keanu Reeves has joined the cast, though that’s not yet confirmed. Reynolds and Hart’s roles can be described as expanded cameos.

Reynolds plays a CIA agent with a prior history with Johnson’s character Luke Hobbs. Apparently, it’s Reynolds’ character who recruits Hobbs into the mission to team up with Shaw, an interesting pairing given the pair’s ongoing rivalry in the main Fast & Furious series of films. Meanwhile, Hart plays an Air Marshall who not only tries to establish a peace between the pair, but he’s also eager to join their crew.

These quick roles establishes Hart and Reynolds as players in the possible spinoff franchise, setting up their character to have a major role in future films.

Of course, Universal Pictures has yet to confirm Reynolds’ role, so until an official word comes out this should be taken with a grain of salt. But if it does pan out, this is a major coup in the ongoing “war” between Johnson and Vin Diesel, who notoriously had a major spat while filming Fate of the Furious that eventually lead to the franchise being split with this spinoff.

While Diesel will continue to star alongside the legacy cast in the main franchise of films, Johnson will likely remain separate from those as long as the dispute with Diesel continues. The fact that Statham, Reynolds, AND Hart have joined him will give their team a bit more of a kick.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is now playing in theaters.