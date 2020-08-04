Ryan Reynolds Releases His Secret Cut Of Green Lantern Movie

Ryan Reynolds is always up for taking a shot at his previous superhero film Green Lantern, though his latest joke at the film's expense might be one of his best jabs thus far. Reynolds took to social media to release a new cut of Green Lantern, and when he says he made some "judicious cuts", he wasn't kidding. As you can see in the clip, the new cut of Green Lantern kicks off with Reynolds seeing the script for the movie, but he doesn't have long to enjoy it as Deadpool shoots him in the head. This was a post-credits scene from Deadpool 2, but it sets the tone for what comes next, including a severe cutting out of footage and Tom Cruise taking on a Green Lantern role.

Reynolds posted the footage with the caption "Here’s the secret Reynolds Cut of GL you all haven’t been waiting for. In order to make it as great as possible we made some judicious cuts." After that, things get started with Hal's origin, which is condensed into his father saying one line, a plane explosion, and then a quick cut to the present day.

We then get quick snippets of Hal in the air and an abrupt confrontation before we see Abin Sur give him the ring. Things pick up even quicker after that, with Hal heading to OA and meeting Sinestro, who tells him he can't succeed.

We then flash to Hal fighting Parralax and proving him wrong, and afterward we see Tom Cruise in full Green Lantern gear talking to Hal.

The clip ends with a shot from Justice League, and as the heroes look down from a hill we see Hal below. He then takes off into the sky, which leads us to the credits.

You can watch the new Green Lantern cut in the video above.

Reynolds has been very open about what went wrong with Green Lantern, and a lot of it boils down to a script that wasn't finished.

“You just go back to script, script, script,” Reynolds said. “[On Green Lantern] we did not have a working script until we were halfway through shooting. That is a handicap, there’s nothing you can do about that. And that’s just the nature of this business oftentimes, it’s a poster and release date first, start shooting and we’ll figure out the rest as we go. And it’s just, it’s insane. It’s hard for everyone. Everyone that worked on that movie gave their last drop of blood.”

We might see a new Green Lantern in Zack Snyder's upcoming Justice League cut, but we'll just have to wait and see.

