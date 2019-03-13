Ryan Reynolds Shares ‘The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard’ First Look

Does Samuel L. Jackson ever quit?! We’re only in March, and the actor has already been in two films (Glass and Captain Marvel), and is now in production for another. The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is a follow-up to 2017’s The Hitman’s Bodyguard, and Jackson’s co-star, Ryan Reynolds, is sharing some behind the scenes photos from the set.

“Two Guys, A Girl and—OH MY GOD WHAT THE F***? Here we go again…,” Reynolds wrote.

As you can see, Jackson and Reynolds are accompanied by Salma Hayek, who is reprising her role as Sonia Kincaid, who is Jackson’s character’s better half.

Many fans were quick to comment on the post, excited to see this gang back together again.

“This has just made my day,” @ppickles92 wrote.

“Nick Fury meets Deadpool? Awesome,” @chrismarktw joked.

“Can’t wait first movie was hilarious,” @elahi1981 added.

The first film followed Reynolds as Michael Bryce, a former top-notch bodyguard who fell on hard times after an important person was killed on his watch. He is eventually recruited to guard a notorious hitman, Darius Kincaid (Jackson), who agrees to testify in an important trial in exchange for his wife to get released from prison. The first film also included Gary Oldman and Richard E. Grant.

Jackson, Reynolds, Hayek, and Grant are all set to reprise their roles in the sequel. It was recently announced that legendary actor, Morgan Freeman, was also joining the cast. The new movie will also include Antonio Banderas and Frank Grillo.

It’s currently unclear what roles Freeman and Banderas are taking on, however, Grillo is expected to play an Interpol agent who seeks out the help of Reynolds, Jackson, and Hayek’s characters to prevent a cyber attack on Europe.

The first Hitman’s Bodyguard pulled in more than $180 million worldwide and $80 million domestically, so it’s no surprise they chose to greenlight a sequel. Production for the new movie began this month with Patrick Hughes returning to direct the script once again penned by Tom O’Connor.

Jackson is expected to appear in four more films in 2019, including Shaft and Spider-Man: Far From Home. Reynolds can be seen next in Detective Pikachu voicing the titular role. He’ll also be co-starring in Michael Bay’s upcoming new film, 6 Underground. You can watch Hayek next in the comedy, Limited Partners, alongside Rose Byrne and Tiffany Haddish.

The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard is expected to be released in 2020.

