Ryan’s World The Movie: Titan Universe Adventure – Check Out This Exclusive Clip

YouTube sensation Ryan’s World is heading to the big screen next month in Ryan’s World The Movie: Titan Universe Adventure. The live-action/animation hybrid movie will see the titular Ryan and his sisters trapped inside of a comic book, trying to free themselves and get home before their parents find out. Sunlight Entertainment, who produced the film, have provided ComicBook with an exclusive first look. In it, Ryan visits a comic book store, only to find that someone has published a Red Titan comic — a character he created — without his knowledge. He immediately seems to know something’s up, and leaves the store in a rush, holding the comic. Presumably, it’s soon after this that he somehow enters it to follow his sisters.

Ryan’s World started as a toy unboxing channel, but has evolved over the years, growing with Ryan Kaji. In addition to videos (some of which have gone to Hulu), the Ryan’s World brand has had success in the toy and video game markets.

The movie, while it will get a fairly modest theatrical release, is nevertheless remarkable for being a feature film, made by a YouTube star, that will make its way into mainstream theaters. With animation integrated into it, it’s unlikely the movie was made on the cheap.

You can check out the clip above. Below, you can read the official synopsis for the movie.

In Ryan’s World The Movie: Titan Universe Adventure, “everyone loves Ryan. Especially his younger twin sisters, Emma and Kate.

“Desperate to play with their big brother, they’ll do anything to get his attention, often ruining his cool big-kid plans along the way. But when Emma and Kate’s enthusiasm to impress Ryan lures them into a strange, magical comic book, Ryan knows family comes first. He has to rescue his sisters. He jumps into the magic comic book after them, transforming into his anime superhero alter ego, Red Titan – and he’s now as animated as the mysterious comic book world he lands in.

“On an epic journey filled with heart, our hero experiences adventures, battles, and hilarious debacles, as Ryan and his friends navigate the Titan Universe and bring everyone back home safely before his parents catch on.”

The movie, directed by Albie Hecht, stars Ryan Kaji, Shion Kaji, Loann Kaji, Emma Kaji, Kate Kaji, Evangeline Lomelino, Dan Rhodes, The Stella Show, Hungry Fam, Toys and Colors, K-City, and Princess T.

Ryan’s World The Movie: Titan Universe Adventure arrives in theaters on August 16th from Sunlight Entertainment.