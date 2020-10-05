Sabrina Carpenter To Star in Netflix's Alice in Wonderland Musical Reimagining

✖

Sabrina Carpenter will star in Netflix's upcoming musical adaptation of Alice in Wonderland. Carpenter will also produce the film via her new At Last Productions company. Carpenter will play Alice, the precocious young girl who journeys down the rabbit hole into the fantasy world called Wonderland from Lewis Carroll's beloved work of children's literature. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Alice will be a modern reimagining of Carroll's tale involving a music festival called Wonderland. Ross Evans is writing the film's screenplay. Carpenter previously starred in Netflix's hit dance movie Work It, which she also executive produced before setting up her new banner.

In addition to appearing in Work It, Carpenter's credits also include the family-friendly Netflix movie Tall Girl. She had a role in The Hate U Give, made her Broadway debut in Tina Fey's Mean Girls musical adaptation, and will appear in the Disney+ movie Clouds, which debuts in November.

Leslie Morgenstein and Elysa Dutton are also producing the film for Alloy Entertainment. Alloy made Work It and has a hand in producing Netflix's psychological thriller You.

Per the Netflix Film Twitter account, "ALICE, a modern musical reimagining of ALICE IN WONDERLAND, is in the works at Netflix. And yes, the WORK IT lead, Broadway performer & singer will both star and produce."

Carpenter has been a rising star since her early day working on Girl Meets World. In August, she spoke to Elle about her experience growing up in the industry.

"I've always felt really comfortable in my own skin, in that way of listening to myself and making choices," Carpenter said. "As I've gotten older, actually, it's gotten harder to listen to my voice before other people. As we get older, there are a lot more questions and the world gets more complicated, so that's something I've dealt with recently. I always say I wish I could be like I was when I was 12 years old auditioning. I was fearless. I had no apprehension going into rooms with total strangers. I felt very comfortable with rejection, which is not something

"Quinn is good at whatsoever. It's not that I don't feel that way anymore, and I know that part is still there, but it's been harder. I'm just happy Quinn gets to find her own voice at a certain point and stop thinking so much. That's something I try to remind myself every day."

Photo by Dia Dipasupil/WireImage via Getty Images