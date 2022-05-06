One of Sam Raimi's Most Underrated Movies Arrives on Hulu Days Before Doctor Strange Debut

✖

Marvel Studios' Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness represents the first feature film from Spider-Man and Evil Dead director Sam Raimi in nearly a decade. 2013's Oz the Great and Powerful was the last time we saw a new Raimi-directed film, so movie fans are obviously excited to see what the beloved filmmaker has in store with his new Marvel adventure. In preparation, quite a few folks have been going back and watching many of Raimi's previous films.

All of Raimi's Spider-Man and Evil Dead films get plenty of recognition, as they should, while The Quick and the Dead and Darkman have seen a big resurgence in recent years. Drag Me to Hell, however, doesn't generate nearly enough buzz from movie fans, despite being one of Raimi's underrated cult horror hits. Fortunately, it just got a lot easier to watch.

On Sunday morning, Hulu added a horde of new movies to its streaming lineup, and Drag Me to Hell is on the list. The 2009 film stars Alison Lohman on the wrong end of a curse, working hard to try and save her own soul. A lot of great titles made their way to Hulu to kick off the new month, but this horror treasure should be at the top of the watchlist for any Raimi fans out there who haven't seen it before, especially with Doctor Strange just around the corner.

Here's the full list of movies that were addd to Hulu on May 1st:

A BEAUTIFUL MIND (2001)

A RAISIN IN THE SUN (2008)

THE ADJUSTMENT BUREAU (2011)

AFTER EVERYTHING (2018)

THE ANGRIEST MAN IN BROOKLYN (2014)

THE A-TEAM (2010)

THE BIG YEAR (2010)

BILLY MADISON (1995)

THE BOUNTY HUNTER (2010)

THE BREAKFAST CLUB (1985)

BUSCO NOVIO PARA MI MUJER (2016)

CYRUS (2010)

DAZED AND CONFUSED (1993)

DESPICABLE ME (2010)

DESPICABLE ME 2 (2013)

DEUCE BIGALOW: MALE GIGOLO (1999)

DODGEBALL: A TRUE UNDERDOG STORY (2004)

DRAG ME TO HELL (2009)

DUDE, WHERE'S MY CAR? (2000)

EASY A (2010)

EQUITY (2016)

ESCAPE FROM PRETORIA (2020)

FEVER PITCH (2005)

FORGETTING SARAH MARSHALL (2008)

FUN WITH DICK AND JANE (2005)

FUNNY PEOPLE (2009)

GONE (2012)

GRANDMA (2015)

HOT FUZZ (2007)

HOW I LIVE NOW (2013)

THE KARATE KID (2010)

THE LEGEND OF ZORRO (2005)

MARIE ANTOINETTE (2006)

ME, MYSELF AND IRENE (2000)

MO' MONEY (1992)

NOVEMBER CRIMINALS (2017)

NOWHERE TO RUN (1993)

ONCE UPON A TIME IN AMERICA (1984)

ONG BAK (2003)

ONG BAK 2 (2008)

ONG BAK 3 (2010)

OPEN SEASON 2 (2009)

PERSON TO PERSON (2017)

PLEASANTVILLE (1998)

THE POLAR EXPRESS (2004)

PRETTY WOMAN (1990)

THE PROGRAM (1993)

RESIDENT EVIL (2002)

RESIDENT EVIL: APOCALYPSE (2004)

RESIDENT EVIL: EXTINCTION (2007)

RESIDENT EVIL: AFTERLIFE (2010)

RESIDENT EVIL: RETRIBUTION (2012)

ROCK OF AGES (2012)

SAVING FACE (2004)

SAVING PRIVATE PEREZ (2011)

SEVEN YEARS IN TIBET (1997)

STILL ALICE (2014)

STUART LITTLE (1999)

STUART LITTLE 2 (2002)

STUART LITTLE 3: CALL OF THE WILD (2006)

SUPERHERO MOVIE (2008)

TAKE THIS WALTZ (2011)

TAKEN (2009)

THE VOW (2012)

WE OWN THE NIGHT (2007)

WHITE BIRD IN A BLIZZARD (2014)

WHITE MEN CAN'T JUMP (1992)

THE WOLFMAN (2010)

THE YOUNG VICTORIA (2009)

ZATHURA: A SPACE ADVENTURE (2005)

Will you be checking out Drag Me to Hell before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives on Friday? Let us know in the comments!