Samuel L. Jackson Says It’s “Bullsh-t” That Jonah Hill Has More On-Screen Curses in His Career

Samuel L. Jackson is known for many of his iconic movie roles, including Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Mace Windu in the Star Wars prequel movies. However, Jackson is also known for having quite the potty mouth across his impressive career. That’s why the star found it surprising when he wasn’t crowned the most foul-mouthed actor of all time in a recent report by Buzz Bingo. One would think Jackson’s role as Jules Winnfield in 1994’s Pulp Fiction would be enough to land him at the top of the charts. Samuel L. Jackson lost out to Jonah Hill, and Jackson used a clever expletive to voice his displeasure at the data.

A recent episode of The Tonight Show had Jackson on as a guest, where host Jimmy Fallon discussed several internet rumors about the actor. The topic turned to the Buzz Bingo report, which found has uttered 376 swear words in his career so far. 74 of those swears came in Martin Scorsese’s Wolf of Wall Street. “Who won?” Jackson asked when he was made aware of the survey. When he was told Jonah Hill won, Jackson replied, “That’s some bullsh*t. I mean, no. No. No way, man. No way, man, come on. Jonah Hill, really? I don’t believe that. Someone has miscounted.”

Jackson will soon return to the MCU in Secret Invasion, an event series slated to join Marvel’s Disney+ catalog of original programming. The show will adapt the Secret Invasion comic book event of the same name, which saw the heroes discovering Skrulls have infiltrated key segments of the population and society. Returning in Secret Invasion is Ben Mendelsohn as Talos and Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill. Newcomers include Game of Thrones‘ Emilia Clarke and Kingsley Ben-Adir (Peaky Blinders, One Night in Miami…).

Plenty of set photos and videos from Secret Invasion have started to surface online. One of the latest featured Emilia Clarke in an intense fight scene with an unknown antagonist. Clarke spoke to ComicBook.com in 2021 about joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “I just think what they’re doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it. I feel like they’re like the Apple of this world,” Clarke said. “To be part of that family feels like, ‘Oh my god, I’m in the cool kid crowd. That’s so cool.’ Honestly speaking, the people that are making this are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it. I just think that everyone’s heart and heads are in the right place with this one.”

