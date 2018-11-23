‘Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town’ Airs Tonight

The best thing after a Thanksgiving food coma is a few amazing Christmas movies, and one of those is airing tonight on ABC.

The movie in question is the classic Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town, which gives fans a new take on the story of Santa Claus, starting from when he was a baby named Kris. The film has been a favorite since it debuted in 1970 and gave us a Santa Claus story filled with iconic voices (Fred Astaire, Mickey Rooney) and memorable animation, and now you can enjoy it with whatever’s left over from Thanksgiving Dinner.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re wanting to tune-in just pull up ABC at 7:00 pm and enjoy the Santa-themed adventure.

You can find the official description for Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town below.

“A mailman decides to answer some of the most common questions about Santa Claus, and tells us about a small baby named Kris who was left on the doorstep of the Kringle family. When Kris grew up, he wanted to deliver toys to the children of Sombertown. But its Burgermeister is too mean to let that happen. And to make things worse, there’s an evil wizard named Winter who lives between the Kringles and Sombertown, but Kris manages to melt Winter’s heart and deliver his toys.”

Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town features the voice talents of Fred Astaire (S.D. Kluger), Mickey Rooney (Kris Kringle/Santa Claus), Keenan Wynn (Winter Warlock), Paul Frees (Burgermeister Meisterburger/Grimsley/Soldiers/Townsmen/Doctor), Joan Gardner (Tanta Kringle), and Robie Lester (Miss. Jessica/Mrs. Claus).

Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town is one of several animated classics in the same vein, including The Year Without A Santa Claus, Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July, Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer, and A Miser Brothers’ Christmas, which also happen to include Mickey Rooney’s voice for Santa Claus.

Which animated Christmas movie is your favorite to watch after Thanksgiving? Let us know in the comments!