Saturday Night: SNL Movie Gets First Trailer

Saturday Night finally has a trailer for the SNL biopic. Director Jason Reitman digs into the first broadcast of Saturday Night Live in his new movie. In the clip a young Lorne Michaels, played by Gabriel LaBelle, marches right up to the NBC suits and gives them a piece of his mind. Willem Dafoe brings longtime network executive David Tebet to life in the new movie. More than a conga line of recognizable actors, Saturday Night strives to capture the bubbling chaos of that first broadcast. Told over 90 minutes, audiences are introduced to the big players who helped mold SNL into the household name it would become in the decades to follow. Check out the trailer for yourself down below:

Just yesterday, Vanity Fair caught up with the cast and director to ask about Saturday Night. This is a true-blue origin story. “We meet Lorne as he’s still forming. He is a genius, and he has a vision beyond anyone else there—and anyone his age. It’s a lot for an actor to carry,” Reitman shared. “In this movie, everyone gets to kind of screw around except for Gabe, who has to be the metronome.”

Attention to detail is on-point, as you can see in the trailer. The filmmakers went to great pains to keep everything very authentic. Even building a version of Studio 8H on their set. “We interviewed everyone we could find that was alive from opening night,” Reitman revealed. “Every living cast member, every living writer, people from the art department, costumes, hair and makeup, NBC pages, members of Billy Preston’s band—I mean, anyone we could find.”

What Is Saturday Night About?

Cory Michael Smith, Lamorne Morris, Emily Fairn, Matt Wood, Ella Hunt, Kim Matula, and Dylan O’Brien.

“At 11:30pm on October 11, 1975, a ferocious troupe of young comedians and writers changed television – and culture – forever. Directed by Jason Reitman and written by Gil Kenan & Reitman, Saturday Night is based on the true story of what happened behind the scenes in the 90 minutes leading up to the first broadcast of Saturday Night Live. Full of humor, chaos, and the magic of a revolution that almost wasn’t, we count down the minutes in real time until we hear those famous words…”

Saturday Night stars: Gabriel LaBelle, Rachel Sennott, Cory Michael Smith, Ella Hunt, Dylan O’Brien, Emily Fairn, Matt Wood, Lamorne Morris, Kim Matula, Finn Wolfhard, Nicholas Braun, Cooper Hoffman, Andrew Barth Feldman, Kaia Gerber, Tommy Dewey, Willem Dafoe, Matthew Rhys and J.K. Simmons””

