Saturday Night Live: Punkie Johnson Exits Series Before Season 50

Saturday Night Live is losing Punkie Johnson after four seasons on the comedy mainstay. The comedian announced her departure during a stand-up comedy show at Brooklyn’s Union Hall yesterday. Then, today, Johnson confirmed that she would be leaving SNL in a video from her Instagram. Now, the performer wanted to clear the air that there was no ill will between her and the decision makers on the show. During the stand-up appearance, someone in the crowd asked if Johnson would be coming back for the 50th season of the long-running program. She quipped, “Oh, I ain’t coming back.” That would, of course, trigger a wave of speculation that the performer would have to clarify in the incoming post. Things sound like they were good between all the parties involved. But, SNL fans have to b wondering why so many familiar faces are moving on.

“After four seasons, I will not be returning to SNL for the 50th,” Johnson began. “It’s no bad blood, it’s no bridges burned, it’s no hard feelings. Bro, I love my people! I didn’t think none of this was going to be a big deal.”

Punkie Johnson visits Seth Myers.

“SNL was a dream I didn’t even know that I could achieve. I was a part of one of the most elite institutions in comedy, and I am so grateful for it. That’s still my people. I love them. I’m gonna be at the after parties acting a plumb fool!” She added, before saying, “My time now has come to an end, and, um, Punkie outside now, y’all!”

Saturday Night Live Marches On

Maya Rudolph as Kamala Harris during the “VP Fly Debate” Cold Open on Saturday Night Live

It’s been a busy few weeks for Saturday Night Live as Maya Rudolph will be coming back to play presidential nominee Kamala Harris next season. In a never ending election cycle, things were thrown into chaos win sitting president Joe Biden decided to back out of the campaign and endorse Harris for the Democratic nomination. It wouldn’t be long before SNL fans look directly towards Rudolph to come back and do her hysterical impersonation of the vice president on the weekly series. Riley reported that her current day job, lute would have to wait for a little while, as the opportunity proved too good to pass up.

Previously, Backstage asked Rudolph what the key to paying this character was and how she approaches all the impersonations. “It’s sort of like playing dress up, or like when my son puts on superhero costumes,” she told them. “You want to emulate that person. I think in the world of comedy, for me, what I like trying to go after is finding the thing that creates a character that’s got some sort of a goofy joy.”

