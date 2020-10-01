Scare Me Star Aya Cash Details the Freedom of Performing With a Small Cast

✖

Starring in almost any horror movie comes with it the requirement of using your imagination, as you might not always actually be afraid of whatever monster might be appearing in a scene with you, but actress Aya Cash noted that her time filming Scare Me allowed her to fully embrace her imagination instead of that performance being stifled by elements that might have taken her out of the moment. With the film only starring four people and largely featuring only two people in a cabin telling each other scary stories, it was a true exercise in making the unbelievable feel real. Scare Me is currently streaming exclusively on Shudder.

"In some ways, it's easier, because when you're [acting] with a tennis ball or a green screen, it's like even more imagination [is required]," Cash shared with ComicBook.com when discussing acting without visuals to react to. "I mean, thinking about those huge monster movies, where you're just running and there's nothing there, or there's people with like dots all over their faces there. It's better, it was almost easier [with Scare Me] because there were real people and we're just telling stories. We're doing the thing that we're showing in the movie."

In the film, Fred (Josh Ruben, CollegeHumor), a frustrated copywriter, checks into a winter cabin to start his first novel. While jogging in the nearby woods, he meets Fanny (Cash, You’re The Worst, The Boys), a successful and smug young horror author who fuels his insecurities. During a power outage, Fanny challenges Fred to tell a scary story. As a storm sets in, they pass the time spinning spooky tales fueled by the tensions between them, and Fred is forced to confront his ultimate fear: Fanny is the better storyteller. The stakes are raised when they’re visited by a horror fan (Chris Redd, Saturday Night Live) who delivers levity (and a pizza) to the proceedings.

Having starred in TV projects like You're the Worst and The Boys, Cash has a number of experiences of trying to film as many scenes as quickly as possible, but she noted that her time on Scare Me and its independent nature involved moving at an even more intense pace.

"I'd say honestly the difference is mainly just budget," Cash shared of how the film compared to previous experiences. "Because you're just going fast, fast, fast, fast, fast. We shot 15 pages in one day once, which I've never, ever done. I cannot believe we did that. It was pretty typical to shoot at least 11 or 12 [pages], which is also more than I've ever done. It was really the pace of things that's different versus the tone. Everyone is having a good time. And it's not like, because you're doing something scary, people are just acting scared."

