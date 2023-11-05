Scarface Reboot Loses Director

When most movie fans think of Scarface, it's the 1983 adaptation from Brian De Palma and Oliver Stone starring Al Pacino that comes to mind. However, that wasn't the first gangster movie of that name. The original Scarface was a 1932 American pre-code gangster film directed by Howard Hawks, and both versions were loosely based on Armitage Trail's 1929 novel, which was inspired by Al Capone. Back in 2020, it was revealed that another reboot was in the works with Luca Guadagnino (Call Me By Your Name, Suspiria, Bones and All) set to direct. However, the director recently spoke with The Hindu and revealed he is no longer attached to the project.

"I am not working on Scarface anymore," Guadagnino revealed.

The Scarface reboot has been stuck in development for quite some time with various writers, directors, and even actors attached at one point or another. Star Wars: Andor star Diego Luna was previously attached to star in the film, but he confirmed back in 2020 that he was no longer involved. Previous versions of the next Scarface script have come from big names such as Joel and Ethan Coen, Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer, Jonathan Herman, and Paul Attanasio. When Guadagnino was originally announced as director, it was said that Dylan Clark would produce the film with Scott Stuber while Brian Williams was also attached to executive produce.

"People claim that I do only remakes but the truth of the matter is cinema has been remaking itself throughout its existence. It's not because it's a lazy way of not being able to find original stories. It's always about looking at what certain stories say about our times," Guadagnino explained to Variety back in 2020. "The first Scarface from Howard Hawkes was all about the prohibition era. Fifty years later, Oliver Stone and Brian De Palma make their version, which is so different from the Hawkes film. Both can stand on the shelf as two wonderful pieces of sculpture. Hopefully ours, forty-plus years later, will be another worthy reflection on a character who is a paradigm for our own compulsions for excess and ambition. I think my version will be very timely."

Are you bummed to learn Guadagnino is no longer directing the new Scarface? Which directors would you like to see take on the newest adaptation? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.