‘Scooby-Doo’ Movie Reboot Casts Tracy Morgan, Gina Rodriguez, and Will Forte

Warner Animation Group’s Scooby-Doo movie on Friday inked deals with Last Man on Earth star Will Forte, Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodriguez, and 30 Rock star Tracy Morgan, THR reveals.

Forte will voice scaredy-cat Shaggy, joining Rodriguez as big-brained Velma and Morgan as Hanna-Barbera’s Captain Caveman. The titular talking sleuth canine will be voiced by animation veteran Frank Welker, who has long voiced Fred and Scooby.

Animation directing vet Tony Cervone (The Looney Tunes Show, Tom and Jerry) directs under producers Chris Columbus (Harry Potter), Charles Roven (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice), and Allison Abbate (Space Jam).

According to THR, the animated reboot sees the Mystery Inc. gang join forces with other Hanna-Barbera characters to save the world from the scheming Dick Dastardly, the always-losing menace of Wacky Races who was accompanied by sidekick Muttley.

Forte voiced Abraham Lincoln in The LEGO Movie and The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, and loaned his voice to characters in the animated Gravity Falls, American Dad!, and Bob’s Burgers.

In addition to voicing Kolka in WAG’s Smallfoot and Blue Sky Studios’ Ferdinand, Rodriguez stars in Netflix leading animated series Carmen Sandiego and Big Mouth.

Morgan also has multiple voice acting roles in his credits, including roles in Where My Dogs At?, Animals., Mr. Pickles, The Boxtrolls, and Rio and Rio 2.

The big screen animated Scooby-Doo movie has been in the works since 2013 under Roven’s Atlas Entertainment, producers behind Warner Bros.’ DCEU entries Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman, Justice League, and the upcoming Wonder Woman 1984.

This new film marks the gang’s first big screen appearance since 2004’s live-action Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed. Warner Bros. has dated Scooby for May 2020.

