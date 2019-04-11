‘Scooby-Doo’ Reboot Casts Ken Jeong, Kiersey Clemons

Where are you, Scooby-Doo? The canine sleuth has been out of commission for a bit, but he will make a return to the big screen soon. After all, the Mystery Inc. gang is getting rebooted, and the project has added two new starts to its cast.

According to a report by Deadline, Ken Jeong and Kiersey Clemons have been cast in Scoob. The film, which director Tony Cervone will oversee, is currently expected to debut on May 15, 2020.

The report also revealed the roles which Jeong and Clemons will play. It turns out Jeong has been tapped to voice Dynomutt, a robot dog who had his very own show with Hanna-Barbera. The Dog Wonder aired during a block with Scooby-Doo, and he has a history of teaming up with Shaggy’s crew to solve all sorts of mysteries.

As for Clemons, the actress will voice Dee Dee Sykes. The character was one of the Teen Angels and considered to be the brainy member of the group. Captain Caveman oversaw the group’s activities, and Tracy Morgan was previously cast to play the manager.

At this point, there are few details released about Scoob, but fans know the animated feature will reboot the franchise for the big screen. Currently, Zac Efron is set to voice Fred while Amanda Seyfried covers Daphne. Gina Rodriguez will voice Velma, and Will Forte is covering Shaggy. As usual, Frank Welker will voice Shaggy as the actor was the original voice of Scooby from the 1970s animated series.

