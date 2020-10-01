Former Scream Star Looks Back on Wes Craven's Legacy

✖

Actress Britt Roberston is taking center stage in the horrifying new Hulu film Books of Blood, based on author Clive Barker's popular series of stories, but she's no stranger to the genre world, having the distinction of getting to be a character who was killed off in the opening of Scream 4. Dating back to the debut 1996 film, the franchise would often shock audiences by killing an unexpected character in the opening scene, with Robertson being one of only few performers to be part of the tradition. The actress recently looked back at her time on set with the late director Wes Craven.

"I knew what a legend he was at the time, but I didn't know anything about his personality or his directing style or anything," the actress shared with ComicBook.com. "But he really was just a very calm, gentle, soft-spoken person in the few moments that I spent with him."

She went on to detail the lengths Craven went to in hopes of ensuring a genuine reaction of fear when she first encountered the franchise's famous killer.

"I think one of my favorite moments that I experienced on that shoot was when they, and I didn't know this because all of our stuff was isolated from all the other stories, they had the real [Ghostface] character hiding in a closet and in the scene, I go to open the closet and he jumps out and scares me," Robertson detailed. "So Wes would coordinate these different scares with each actor. This is all what I found out after the fact, but I just thought it was so cool that in the last of the Scream movies he was still taking the time to give everyone a personal connection to this horror identity that he had created."

While the upcoming Scream 5 will see the returns of stars Neve Campbell, David Arquette, Courteney Cox, and Marley Shelton, it will be directed by Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

Written by Brannon Braga and Adam Simon (Salem) and based on a short story by Barker with contributing original material, Books of Blood takes a journey into uncharted and forbidden territory through three tales tangled in space and time. The film stars Andy McQueen (Fahrenheit 451), Freda Foh Shen (Ad Astra), Nicholas Campbell (Da Vinci’s Inquest), Anna Friel (Marcella), Britt Robertson (For the People), Rafi Gavron (A Star Is Born), and Yul Vazquez (Midnight, Texas).

Books of Blood is set to debut on Hulu on October 2nd. The new Scream is set to hit theaters on January 14, 2022.

