Did You Know Oscar-Winner Mikey Madison Was One of Scream’s Craziest Killers?

Scream is still one of the most iconic and talked-about horror franchises in the slasher genre. Even if you’re not into horror, you’ve probably heard of Ghostface, and with each movie, there’s a new killer behind the mask. After the fourth movie in 2011, the series took an 11-year break before coming back with Scream 5, which featured some of the old faces we love, along with some newcomers that definitely kept us interested. The movie made $137 million worldwide and attracted a huge crowd. And who would’ve guessed that one of the new killers in this movie would end up winning the Best Actress Oscar this year?

Mikey Madison took the lead in Anora, and at just 25, she shocked the world by winning her first Oscar. But even though the movie that got her the award is nothing like Scream, true fans already knew she had the talent to shine in any role.

Scream 5 takes place 25 years after the original Woodsboro murders. The town is once again being terrorized by a new Ghostface, who starts targeting people with ties to past events. Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera) returns home to protect her sister, Tara (Jenna Ortega), and ends up uncovering some shocking truths about her own past. With help from classic characters Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox), and Dewey Riley (David Arquette), Sam and her friends fight to stay alive while trying to figure out who’s behind the mask. Madison plays Amber, Tara’s best friend, who later turns out to be one of the killers.

Her big reveal happens in the middle of an argument when she suddenly shoots Liv McKenzie (Sonia Ammar). As Richie Kirsch’s (Jack Quaid) partner-in-crime, Amber’s whole reason for killing is pure frustration with the direction of the fictional Stab movies. She and Richie see themselves as hardcore fans trying to create “real inspiration” for a new film, aiming to bring the franchise back to its roots and push back against what they see as a “toxic fandom.” Amber ends up in a brutal fight against Sidney and Gale, where Gale shoots her, causing her to fall onto a burning stove and catch fire. Even though she’s badly burned, she still makes one last attempt to attack — until Tara finally finishes her off with a shot to the head.

This wasn’t Mikey Madison’s first time in a major production, as she had previously appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood (2019), playing one of the members of Charles Manson’s cult of assassins. However, that role already showcased her ability to balance black humor and intensity, giving audiences a glimpse of how far she could go in antagonist roles.

Some people might say that the 2022 Scream doesn’t live up to the original films, but Madison’s performance has been praised by both fans and critics. Playing Ghostface — especially with the big reveal at the end — takes some serious acting chops to make it feel natural and truly surprise the audience. Back then, Madison wasn’t a household name, but she absolutely stole the show. No wonder she had such a big role when her character became the one to kill the beloved Dewey. Although he will be back in Scream 7, Madison recalled the fan reactions to his death, admitting that many people were upset.

“And so I remember being kind of sad because I was like, ‘Oh, such a great character. It’ll be sad to see him go.’ And then I realized afterward the heartbreak that so many people felt,” she told Collider last year. “People have come up to me, and they’re like, ‘I hate that this happened. I’m mad at you.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m so sorry, I didn’t write the script!’ I didn’t want to do it,” she added. That’s the kind of reaction you get when an actor nails the part.

When it comes to all the killers in Scream, Madison’s Amber was particularly good at making people believe she was one of the victims being chased by Ghostface. Just like her partner Richie, she got close to Tara and pretended to be her best friend to have the chance to kill her and her sister. Some people have their thoughts on Scream 5‘s script, especially since it’s pretty much a reboot with some similar character arcs from the original movies, but there’s no denying that Madison’s acting really brought a fresh spin to things.

Her performance was definitely one of the franchise’s highlights. The actress’ wild, intense delivery made her one of the most impactful villains in the series. It’s clear from this role that she can bring a whole lot of energy to any character. Although it might surprise some, this is proof of her raw talent, which eventually took her all the way to the Oscars. It’s no coincidence that her role in Scream put her on the map after playing another unhinged killer in Tarantino’s movie, which was exactly how Sean Baker ended up casting her in Anora.