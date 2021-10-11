Scream Scares Up First Trailer Tomorrow: Watch Trailer Teaser

A killer calls in a trailer teaser for Scream, the new movie scaring up its first footage on October 12. “Never say ‘who’s there?’ Don’t you watch scary movies? It’s a death wish,” says Ghostface, the masked murderer who phones and then butchers Casey Becker (Drew Barrymore) in Wes Craven’s original Scream. 25 years later, a new serial killer is on the loose as Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox), and Dewey Riley (David Arquette) return to where it all started — and it’s going to be a scream.

Scream franchise writer-producer Kevin Williamson warns fans to get ready to scream with a brief teaser ahead of tomorrow’s trailer debut. The trailer follows the first poster and new images from Scream 5.

“I was very nervous about [the new film],” Williamson told ComicBook of the franchise relaunch from writers James Vanderbilt (Zodiac, The Amazing Spider-Man) and Guy Busick (Ready or Not, Castle Rock). “I was like, ‘How should I feel about this? They’re making a new one.’ And they called me up and asked me to be a part of it. And I was like, ‘Hmm, I don’t want one foot in. That could just hurt.’ And so I said no. Then I got a call from James Vanderbilt and he was so in love with Scream 1, he was so in love with the franchise, he spoke from such a personal place.”

After Williamson met with Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who take over from late Scream franchise director Craven, “I just fell in love with them. They just had such heart, they put so much care into it. They were making it for personal reasons.”

11 years after Scream 4, the Ghostface killer targets a new generation of would-be victims: Tara (Jenna Ortega), Richie (Jack Quaid), Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown), Amber (Mikey Madison), Chad (Mason Gooding), Vince (Kyle Gallner), and Wes (Dylan Minnette).

“I think Wes [Craven] would be very happy and I think he would love these guys a lot because they speak his language,” the executive producer told ComicBook. “I just had a really great time. It was a lot of fun. Scream 1 had that heart and soul and we had such a blast making it and I felt they captured that.”

Paramount Pictures releases Scream in theaters on January 14, 2022.