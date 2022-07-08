The Sea Beast Sails to the Top of Netflix Rankings

There's a new number one movie on Netflix! The top spot on the Netflix Top 10 Movies List has been occupied by a couple of different films over the past few weeks, with Sing 2 and Girl in the Picture both enjoying time at number one. However, this week saw them both toppled by a brand new Netflix movie, one that has captured the hearts of subscribers in just a few short days.

The Sea Beast, the new film from Moana director Chris Williams, debuted on Netflix this past Friday and received rave reviews. In addition to clicking with critics, it appears the film has also found a major audience with Netflix subscribers.

Wednesday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 Movies List shows The Sea Beast in the pole position, passing both Sing 2 and Girl in the Picture. It'll have a little more than a week to hold onto that top spot before The Gray Man arrives on July 22nd.

You can check out a full rundown of Wednesday's Netflix Top 10 list below!