Original James Bond Star Sean Connery Celebrates 90th Birthday
James Bond star Sean Connery turns 90 today, and fans all over the world are joining in wishing him a happy birthday! Sean Connery has definitely lived up to the status of being an icon (and sex symbol) in his near-century on Earth - most notably helping to pioneer the James Bond movie franchise (and the entire spy film genre, along with it). However, Connery's list of achievements on the screen runs much deeper than his seven Bond films: He's done everything from classic films (Macbeth), Oscar-worthy dramatic work (The Untouchables) to some of the most famous action/adventure flicks (The Rock), not to mention all kinds of cult-hit favorites (Time Bandits, Highlander, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, Entrapment, Finding Forrester) - and of course, a few famous geek genre duds (The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, The Avengers).
In that sense, it's no surprise to see Sean Connery getting so much love on his 90th birthday.
With Love, From Fans
Happy Birthday to our original 007, Sean Connery, who turns 90 today. With love from Michael, Barbara, everyone at EON and all your fans. pic.twitter.com/r5PmEQWeFd— James Bond (@007) August 25, 2020
Thank you, Mr. Bond, for your services.
Sean Serving Looks
@ThomasCr0wn pic.twitter.com/aooN01IbhL— Vladimir Duthiers (@vladduthiersCBS) August 25, 2020
In case you were wondering why we threw the word "sex symbol" out there, before...
The GOAT (Retired)
Happy Birthday Sir Sean Connery! 🎉❤️🎂— Pam Suzanne Reich (@prcowboys) August 25, 2020
Retired of Course 😉#SeanConnery #JamesBond 💙💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/yasGYFOras
Although he could still be stealing the screen if he chose to...
Like Fine Wine...
The legend that is Sir Sean Connery, 90 today! #SeanConnery pic.twitter.com/0WXIWiTBpz— The James Bond Visual Archive (@JBVisualArchive) August 25, 2020
Sean Connery ages like fine wine: a visual guide.
Even Cool at Breakfast
Happy Birthday to a wonderful actor and my favourite James Bond, who even managed to make ordering breakfast one of the coolest things I’d ever seen. My first Bond and the reason I became a fan, he’ll always hold that number one spot for me. #SeanConnery pic.twitter.com/YfNM1BNSyr— Carly (@007_CJBond) August 25, 2020
In a weird way, that's somehow some of the highest praise you can earn: making ordering breakfast look cool.
From Scotland, With Love
The Happiest birthday to the man who makes me proud to be Scottish 🏴 @007 pic.twitter.com/yXIQU5qVeE— Just another Bond fanatic (@just00fanatic) August 25, 2020
And let's certainly not forget all the love that Sean Connery has inspired as a proud son (and activist) of his homeland, Scotland.
Impossibly Handsome Icon
Many Happy Returns and 90th Birthday wishes to the IMPOSSIBLY handsome #SeanConnery
One of the few true movie stars. He can stand silently in a crowded room on screen and still command everyone’s attention. An iconic performer. pic.twitter.com/YQYmc7GvWZ— Calvin Dyson (@calvindyson) August 25, 2020
Every single word of this tweet is true. No lies detected. 'Nuff Said.
Happy Birthday, Sean Connery!
The James Bond franchise continues with No Time to Die on November 20th.
