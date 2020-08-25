Original James Bond Star Sean Connery Celebrates 90th Birthday

James Bond star Sean Connery turns 90 today, and fans all over the world are joining in wishing him a happy birthday! Sean Connery has definitely lived up to the status of being an icon (and sex symbol) in his near-century on Earth - most notably helping to pioneer the James Bond movie franchise (and the entire spy film genre, along with it). However, Connery's list of achievements on the screen runs much deeper than his seven Bond films: He's done everything from classic films (Macbeth), Oscar-worthy dramatic work (The Untouchables) to some of the most famous action/adventure flicks (The Rock), not to mention all kinds of cult-hit favorites (Time Bandits, Highlander, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, Entrapment, Finding Forrester) - and of course, a few famous geek genre duds (The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, The Avengers).

In that sense, it's no surprise to see Sean Connery getting so much love on his 90th birthday.