Shang-Chi's Simu Liu Says His Character Can Best Hulk, Iron Man, and Black Widow in a Fight

If you throw the Incredible Hulk, Black Widow, Iron Man, and Shang-Chi in a boxing ring, Marvel newcomer Simu Liu says the Master of Kung-Fu will come out victorious. In a new sit-down with Toronto Life, the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star admits his own character would beat the others in a fight; in fact, the MCU star says he's believe's his case is so accurate, he'd debate the topic for hours.

"I win! Shang-Chi," Liu told the website. "I could debate this as a fan for hours, but now that I’ve got some skin in the game, I have to think I could take any of these guys on. Shang-Chi can definitely throw a punch. As for his other skills and powers, you’ll have to wait and see."

Despite being shut down for four months early last spring, Shang-Chi was able to quickly resume production as it was based in Australia. The series has now jumped Chloe Zhao's The Eternals in the release schedule, and will hit theaters this July. Eternals is now pushed until November.

"Every time we do a movie, we hope it's going to succeed so that we can make another movie. That's always the idea," Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige said about Shang-Chi last year. "And with those two films in particular, Black Panther and Captain Marvel, we wanted to keep showcasing heroes from the comics that represent the world that goes to see our movies. So our intention was always to continue to do that."

Both Black Panther and Captain Marvel — Marvel Studios' first solo movies to feature Black and female superheroes in title roles — are both billion-dollar-plus movies at the box office. Shang-Chi will be the first time an MCU movie is lead by an Asian actor.

He added, "What's exciting is that both those movies were such big hits that it squashed any sort of question otherwise, and I hope — and I think — it inspired other companies around the world to do the same thing and tell those different types of stories."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently set for release on July 9th.

