Shang-Chi Fans Are Loving Simu Liu's Martial Arts Sizzle Reel

Early Monday morning, Simu Liu shared a brief sizzle reel of sorts to his social media accounts, a move that quickly lit the internet ablaze. After he arrived in Sydney, Australia to film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Liu joined up with some fellow creators to fight a quick 30-second fight sequence where he duked it out with Zac Wang and Vi-Dan Tran.

Suffice to say, fans quickly compared the clip to what we might see in next summer's Shang-Chi, drawing comparisons to Marvel's Master of Kung Fu. As evidenced in the stunt work involved in the brief clip Liu and company filmed this time last year, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are excited to see the actor lead the high-octane Shang-Chi franchise.

Messed around with some legendarily talented friends in Sydney last year 👀 Joseph Le - camera/choreo

Vi-Dan Tran - where’d he come from

Zac Wang - dude from Karate Kid

Chris Cowan - just kinda there pic.twitter.com/EQIFuPH3FP — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) December 21, 2020

