Shang-Chi Fans Are Loving Simu Liu's Martial Arts Sizzle Reel

Early Monday morning, Simu Liu shared a brief sizzle reel of sorts to his social media accounts, a move that quickly lit the internet ablaze. After he arrived in Sydney, Australia to film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Liu joined up with some fellow creators to fight a quick 30-second fight sequence where he duked it out with Zac Wang and Vi-Dan Tran.
Suffice to say, fans quickly compared the clip to what we might see in next summer's Shang-Chi, drawing comparisons to Marvel's Master of Kung Fu. As evidenced in the stunt work involved in the brief clip Liu and company filmed this time last year, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are excited to see the actor lead the high-octane Shang-Chi franchise.
Messed around with some legendarily talented friends in Sydney last year 👀
Joseph Le - camera/choreo— Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) December 21, 2020
Vi-Dan Tran - where’d he come from
Zac Wang - dude from Karate Kid
Chris Cowan - just kinda there pic.twitter.com/EQIFuPH3FP
Bad-Ass
Shang-Chi is going to be bad-ass! #ShangChiAndTheLegendOfTheTenRings https://t.co/yFpfNOwvvR— Jack (@JeyDoubleYew) December 21, 2020
Absolutely Love
Absolutely love this. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 https://t.co/A7PzyM6TUu— LAST-LINE (@lastlineshow) December 21, 2020
Give Us more
I need a full-length movie of this pls https://t.co/bD5iV4oXwe— cocoNAT (@nathchamdani) December 21, 2020
Iconic
the way this joking, choreographed fight scene and camera work is better than so many major films and movies lmaooooo https://t.co/OhIiFTORyU— vod (@butchgoth) December 21, 2020
Lit
Shang-Chi about to be lit👀 https://t.co/kUjTruuBBF— Zach_Tr1 (@Zachtr1) December 21, 2020
Really Really Really Excited
i am really really really excited for shang-chi https://t.co/3Nt57PdsZD— mithi | ☕🎥🎄 (@mithiiiiiiiiii) December 21, 2020
Oh. My.
Oh my https://t.co/xjAfNbaauM— Chandler Blum (@CZBlum_) December 21, 2020
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently set for release on July 9, 2021.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently set for release on July 9, 2021.