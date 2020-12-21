Shang-Chi Fans Are Loving Simu Liu's Martial Arts Sizzle Reel

By Adam Barnhardt

Early Monday morning, Simu Liu shared a brief sizzle reel of sorts to his social media accounts, a move that quickly lit the internet ablaze. After he arrived in Sydney, Australia to film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Liu joined up with some fellow creators to fight a quick 30-second fight sequence where he duked it out with Zac Wang and Vi-Dan Tran.

Suffice to say, fans quickly compared the clip to what we might see in next summer's Shang-Chi, drawing comparisons to Marvel's Master of Kung Fu. As evidenced in the stunt work involved in the brief clip Liu and company filmed this time last year, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are excited to see the actor lead the high-octane Shang-Chi franchise.

Keep scrolling to see what Shang-Chi fans are saying!

Bad-Ass

prevnext

Absolutely Love

prevnext

Give Us more

prevnext

Iconic

prevnext

Lit

prevnext

Really Really Really Excited

prevnext

Oh. My.

*****

0comments

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently set for release on July 9, 2021.

What other characters do you hope to see pop up in Shang-Chi? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

prev
Start the Conversation

of