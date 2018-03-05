‘The Shape of Water’ Wins Best Picture At The Oscars

It’s time to bring your hands (or fins) together for The Shape of Water. The critical darling just won Best Picture at the Academy Awards.

Tonight, the monster-loving flick warded off a slew of competitive films to take home the Oscars’ top prize. The Shape of Water beat out nominees such as Darkest Hour, Dunkirk, Phantom Thread, Get Out, Call Me by Your Name, and Lady Bird.

This is not the only Academy Award which The Shape of Water earned tonight. The film won the night’s award for Production Design as well as Original Score. Guillermo del Toro won the award for Best Director thanks to the film, picking up his first Academy Award along the way.

Guillermo del Toro does a quick double check of the envelope. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/j13hNsAcHw — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 5, 2018

At first, it seems like del Toro was stunned The Shape of Water nabbed the coveted award. The director could be seen checking the award’s announcement card, but there was no need to be doubtful. The creature film won the honor fair and square.

Of course, fans cannot say they are surprised by this big win. The Shape of Water has been critically acclaimed since its debut, and several major awarding bodies have honored it. The movie has picked up accolades from BAFTA, Critics’ Choice, and the Golden Globes to name just a few.

If you have not seen The Shape of Water yet, the film is playing in select theaters still. You can also read up on its official synopsis below:

“Elisa is a mute, isolated woman who works as a cleaning lady in a hidden, high-security government laboratory in 1962 Baltimore. Her life changes forever when she discovers the lab’s classified secret — a mysterious, scaled creature from South America that lives in a water tank. As Elisa develops a unique bond with her new friend, she soon learns that its fate and very survival lies in the hands of a hostile government agent and a marine biologist.”

Have you seen del Toro's latest movie already?