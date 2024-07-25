Shaun of the Dead Getting 20th-Anniversary Theatrical Release

Shaun of the Dead is celebrating “20 bloody years” with a return to cinemas in August, Universal Pictures announced today. the return will last for five days, from August 29th until September 3rd, but at least so far is only listed in a very limited number of theaters. It isn’t clear whether it will ultimately get a nationwide roll-out, like Disney’s recent re-release of The Lion King, or whether it will remain more limited, like most streaming theatrical runs. The cult-favorite movie, which brought director Edgar Wright and stars Simon Pegg and Nick Frost into the mainstream in the U.S., earned almost $40 million in 2004, off a reported budget of around $6 million.

“I’m beyond excited for everyone to experience it once again on the big screen-the way it was always meant to be seen: large, loud, and with quite a lot of red on it,” Wright said in a statement.

Here’s the movie’s official synopsis:

Get ready for a gut-busting, bone-mashing good time in the hilarious horror comedy, Shaun of the Dead. There comes a day in every man’s life when he has to get off the couch…and kill some zombies. When flesh-eating zombies are on the hunt for a bite to eat, it’s up to slacker Shaun (Simon Pegg) and his best pal (Nick Frost) to save their friends and family from becoming the next entree. Satisfy your bloodthirsty appetite with the movie that masters of horror and film critics alike are hailing as the funniest and scariest movie of the year. Novelist Stephen King gushes “it’s a 10 on the fun meter and destined to be a cult classic” and Newsweek calls Shaun of the Dead “a bloody hoot!” It’s a screamingly hilarious zomedy that will have you dying with laughter.

Directed by Wright, the film stars Pegg, Frost, Kate Ashfield, Lucy Davis, Bill Nighy, Dylan Moran, Penelope Wilton, Jessica Stevenson, Peter Serafinowicz, and Rafe Spall.

Shaun of the Dead will be in select theaters starting on August 29th.