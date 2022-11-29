Shazam! Star Breaks Silence On James Gunn's 10-Year Plan for DC

Speaking with reporters about his new horror-comedy Darby and the Dead, Shazam! star Asher Angel has not been able to keep away from the elephant in the room: James Gunn and Peter Safran's newly-acquired control of DC Studios. Angel, who plays Billy Batson in the Shazam! franchise, tried to keep his interviews on message this week, but just about every reporter talking to the young star wanted to get at least one question in about the change in management, and his excitement for the audience to finally see Shazam!: Fury of the Gods, which is completed but has been delayed a few times due to the constantly shifting nature of the movie business right now.

Angel is set to appear next in Darby, which hits screens on Friday on Hulu. After that, it's all DC, all the time for a while.

"Man, I feel really good with Peter and James coming on board," Angel told Comic Book Movie's Josh Wilding. "They're obviously super talented and super passionate and I love how they're creating this ten year plan. I think the DC Universe, there's a lot of special movies to come, and I'm ready for Shazam to be integrated with some other superhero movies. We're not here to talk about Shazam, but I'm excited."

In Shazam! Fury of the Gods, when Billy Batson and his foster siblings, who transform into superheroes by saying "Shazam!", are forced to get back into action and fight the Daughters of Atlas, they must stop them from using a weapon that could destroy the world in which they must travel in order to make peace with the Gods because of Billy taking their powers for granted.

The film stars Asher Angel and Zachary Levi as Billy Batson / Shazam!, Grace Fulton as Mary Bromfield, Adam Brody as Super Hero Freddy, Faithe Herman as Darla Dudley, Meagan Good as Super Hero Darla, Ian Chen as Eugene Choi, Ross Butler as Super Hero Eugene, Jovan Armand as Pedro Pena, D.J. Cotrona as Super Hero Pedro, Marta Milans as Rosa Vasquez, and Cooper Andrews as Victor Vasquez. New cast members also include Rachel Zegler in a currently-unknown role, Helen Mirren as Hespera, and Lucy Liu as Kalypso.

Directed by David F. Sandberg, Shazam! Fury of the Gods lands in theaters on March 17, 2023.