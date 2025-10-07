Shocking Avengers: Doomsday Rumor Would Answer An X-Men Mystery

Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be the most ambitious crossover event in Marvel Studios’ history, a massive undertaking on which the studio is betting its future. The film is set to unite nearly every active hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and a host of heroes from the Fox era of X-Men films. This colossal roster of heroes will stand united against a single, formidable threat: the iconic villain Doctor Doom, portrayed by Robert Downey Jr. The sheer scale of the heroic ensemble raises a critical question of how one man, no matter how powerful, can possibly withstand the combined might of dozens of the multiverse’s greatest champions. A new rumor, however, suggests that Doom will not be fighting alone and plans to even the odds by hijacking an entire army built to neutralize one of the very teams opposing him.

Insider James Mack, a VFX artist with purported Hollywood experience, claims Doctor Doom will seize control of the Sentinel program from the X-Men’s universe, turning the mutant-hunting machines into his personal army. “Doom will have the ability to control machines/robots through runes, taking command of the X-universe Sentinels,” Mack stated. “In several concept sketches, the Sentinels are shown with green runes across their bodies!” This assertion aligns with leaked set photos that showed a destroyed Sentinel in the courtyard of the X-Mansion. Of course, with concept art remaining private and Doomsday‘s script being written during production, any unconfirmed details should be taken with a grain of salt.

Yes, Doom will have the ability to control machines/robots through runes, taking command of the X-universe Sentinels. In several concept sketches, the Sentinels are shown with green runes across their bodies! https://t.co/BeJN5EjRu7 — James Mack (@jamesmackwl) October 3, 2025

If Mack’s information regarding the Sentinels proves accurate, it lends credibility to other good news he shared with fans. According to him, Famke Janssen and Halle Berry are expected to reprise their iconic roles as Jean Grey and Storm, respectively. While the officially announced cast already includes several key actors from the original Fox X-Men films, including Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen, the absence of Janssen and Berry was a notable disappointment for longtime fans. Their potential return would fulfill the wish to see the core members of the original cinematic crew reunited for the massive multiversal event.

Doctor Doom Controlling the Sentinels Is a Perfect Display of Power

Doctor Doom is one of the most celebrated villains in comic book history, a character whose intelligence, ambition, and sheer force of will make him a threat on a cosmic scale. Despite this legacy, previous cinematic adaptations in Fantastic Four (2005) and its 2015 reboot failed to capture the character’s true essence. Those films presented him primarily as a corporate rival or a scientist warped by an accident, focusing on powers like electricity manipulation or telekinesis. Crucially, they completely ignored a fundamental pillar of his character from the source material: his mastery of the mystic arts. In the comics, Victor von Doom is not just a scientific genius who rivals Reed Richards but equally a master sorcerer whose arcane knowledge is second only to Doctor Strange himself. This duality is what makes him uniquely formidable, but it is a trait that past films were afraid to explore.

The rumor that Doom will control an army of Sentinels using magic runes is the perfect way for the MCU to finally deliver a comic-accurate portrayal of the villain. This approach solves the practical problem of how he can fight so many heroes at once, but more importantly, it honors the full scope of his character. It would be a definitive statement that the MCU’s Doctor Doom is not just another tech-based villain or a generic sorcerer, but a perfect and terrifying synthesis of both, finally doing justice to Marvel’s greatest villain.

Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18, 2026.

What are your favorite theories about Avengers: Doomsday?