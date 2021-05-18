Shrek Fans Celebrate 20th Anniversary, Furious Over Review Calling the Film Unfunny

Tuesday is the 20th anniversary of Shrek's release, and most of the internet is celebrating the momentous occasion. Most everyone, of course, except one critic who penned an op-ed calling the Mike Myers-led classic "an unfunny and overrated low for blockbuster animation." Suffice to say, Shrek fans aren't having it.

The Guardian's Scott Tobias is the one who wrote the piece the caught the attention of those on Twitter, saying the fairy tale-fueled movie is just way too unrealistic to be a major force in the world of animation. "Shrek has an outhouse with a working toilet," the critic starts his piece with, lambasting the franchise — one with dragons, talking cats, and...you know...an ogre as its lead — for not doing enough to create accurate plumbing.

"Shrek is a terrible movie. It’s not funny. It looks awful. It would influence many unfunny, awful-looking computer-animated comedies that copied its formula of glib self-reference and sickly sweet sentimentality," Tobias adds. "Three of those terrible movies were sequels to Shrek and one was a spin-off with a sequel in the works. The curse has eased but not lifted."

