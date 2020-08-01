BossLogic's Epic Silver Surfer Poster Imagines Norrin Radd's MCU Arrival

✖

Sooner or later, the Silver Surfer will arrive in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Norrin Radd and the full force of the Power Cosmic will be living right on-screen alongside the likes of Chadwick Boseman's Black Panther, Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, and Simu Liu's Shang-Chi as the MCU progresses into Phase 4 and beyond. Fan art master BossLogic is getting ready for the occasion with another stab at a hyper-realistic Silver Surfer piece.

Formatted as a teaser poster, BossLogic's take shows the Surfer looming right outside of Earth with debris floating all around. Furthermore, it looks like the Earth might have fires raging about, hinting that — at least in this iteration — Radd isn't on the same team as the good guys just quite yet. See the poster for yourself below.

The character technically falls under the Fantastic Four umbrella, meaning Marvel Studios didn't have the live-action film rights to the character until Disney absorbed 20th Century Fox last year. Since the merger has finalized, he's one of the most sought-after characters by fans outside the likes of Wolverine in the X-Men.

Surfer was previously in the spotlight with Vice director Adam McKay revealed he'd actually had initial discussions about directing such a project. "There actually has been some discussion about Silver Surfer," McKay revealed last year. "My agent certainly woke up. They were excited. We're in the middle of, you know, backing Vice right now but, who knows, in a couple months it could pop up. I really am excited by that idea so we'll see what happens."

Shortly after McKay made those comments, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige seemed to confirm he and his team would be interested in bringing the filmmaker into the family. “I’ve not gotten a call, but I’ve seen Adam tonight and at a number of these awards and he is not only, as everybody knows, an incredibly smart guy, he is a honest to goodness fan,” Feige added. “And, you know, he did a lot of sort of behind-the-scenes help with us on the first Ant-Man film, and have you seen Vice? Little cameo. Little Galactus cameo that we helped him get. So I look forward to speaking with him more.”

