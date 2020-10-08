The Sixth Sense Star Open to Reprise Role for Follow-Up Film

✖

Actor Haley Joel Osment can next be seen in the captivating The Devil Has a Name, which is based on the true events of a farmer taking on an oil company who has been poisoning his water for years, but his breakout role came back in 1999 with The Sixth Sense, a role which earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. The Sixth Sense director M. Night Shyamalan shocked audiences with 2017's Split, as it featured an end-credits sequence featuring Bruce Willis reprising his role from Shyamalan's Unbreakable, confirming that the film was a surprise sequel to the 2000 thriller. Osment recently confirmed that, were Shyamalan to approach him with an opportunity to appear in a scene in a new film as his Sixth Sense character, he'd be happy to get involved.

"I doubt that he would do a third crossover, but anytime Night calls, that's his universe, so I'd definitely be up to dive in there with him again," Osment shared with ComicBook.com. "It's crazy, we had the 20th anniversary of the film last fall and we did a screening at Hollywood Forever and all that stuff and it's wild that it's been that many years."

The Sixth Sense offered audiences an unexpected reveal in its final scenes, with Unbreakable also delivering a number of exciting twists and turns. Despite these films being lauded for their accomplishments, Shyamalan would go on to deliver audiences films like Signs, The Village, and The Lady in the Water, all of which also featured unexpected endings, leading most audiences to assume every one of his films would have a twist ending. Given how unexpected the ending of Split was and that Bruce Willis' appearance was kept such a secret, a surprise sequel to The Sixth Sense might seem unlikely, but Osment being open for such a return will surely have fans excited about what the future might hold.

In The Devil Has a Name, widowed, broke, and adrift, farmer Fred Stern finds a new purpose in life when he learns that a multi-national oil company has been polluting his water. But as his crusade against the powers that be spills out of the courtroom and into his personal life, Fred must find a way to avoid the ruin of his farm, his family, and his dreams. Inspired by bizarre, true events, The Devil Has a Name pulls back the curtain on the culture of greed that poisons Corporate America, from sea to polluted sea.

David Strathairn, Kate Bosworth, Edward James Olmos, and Katie Aselton join Osment in the film, with Martin Sheen, and Alfred Molina.

The Devil Has a Name hits theatres, On Demand, and Digital HD on October 16th. Stay tuned for details on a possible The Sixth Sense follow-up.

