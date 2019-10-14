Ready or Not’s Samara Weaving Cast as Scarlett in Snake Eyes G.I. Joe Spinoff

It looks like the upcoming G.I. Joe spinoff movie is going to be much more than just a standalone origin story surrounding one of the franchise’s most popular characters. Snake Eyes is set to follow the history of the legendary ninja, with Crazy Rich Asians’ Henry Golding taking on the titular role. On Monday, Paramount added another major character from the G.I. Joe mythos, which means that there could potentially be a lot more to the universe packed into the film than originally expected.

According to Variety, Ready or Not star Samara Weaving has been tapped to play Scarlett in Snake Eyes. The character first appeared in the 1980s reboot of the Hasbro toyline, and later played an important role in the animated series and comic books. This will be the second time Scarlett has appeared on screen, following the version of the character played by Rachel Nichols in 2009’s G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra.

Warrior’s Andre is set to play Snake Eyes’ blood brother and future rival Storm Shadow in the film, while Money Heist star Ursula Corbero is taking on the role of the Baroness. Iko Uwais will appear as Hard Master, the sword master that trains Snake Eyes.

The report of Weaving’s casting also revealed that Takehrio Hira has been cast to play the main villain of Snake Eyes, though the specifics of the character haven’t yet been revealed. With that in mind, Storm Shadow will likely still be portrayed as an ally to Snake Eyes throughout the story.

Robert Schwentke, director of the final two Divergent movies, is set to helm Snake Eyes, with a script from Beauty and the Beast writer Evan Spiliotopoulos. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters in 2020. This new Snake Eyes film reportedly tells the story of the character losing his father and seeking revenge by joining a ninja clan.

What do you think of the Scarlett casting in Snake Eyes? What other G.I. Joe characters will show up in the movie?

Snake Eyes hits theaters on October 16, 2020.