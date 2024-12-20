Sonic the Hedgehog 3 Steelbook 4K Blu-ray Is Ready When You Are

When you buy through our links, Comicbook may earn an affiliate commission. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 zooms into theaters today, and if you like the film maybe you’ll want to add it to your collection alongside these new Sonic the Hedgehog Funko Pops? Just kidding…wait, no I’m not. Anyway, yes – Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is now available to pre-order on 4K Blu-ray, and all of the details you need can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At the time of writing, the 4K Steelbook features the same poster cover as the standard edition (pictured below), though it is likely a placeholder cover. Odds are there will be an update in the coming days. We also expect info on special features as we get closer to the release date, which hasn’t been announced yet (the December 1st, 2025 release date in some of the product listings is also a placeholder). If you’re interested in the next chapter of Sonic’s adventure, pre-order at Walmart here or Amazon here.

Sonic 3’s arrival was much anticipated by fans of the film series, of the videogames, and of the furry little hedgehog himself. Comicbook’s own Marc Deschamps made it to the theater a few days ago to bring fans a quick review of the new film, saying, “Sonic the Hedgehog 3 takes everything that worked well in the first two films and trims a lot of the fat away, with a tighter focus on the familiar Sega characters. It’s easily the most faithful adaptation of the games, and there’s a lot of fan service to be found throughout. While that’s great for longtime fans, it never gets in the way of telling a story that will appeal to casual audiences.”

He continues on, “Instead, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 uses elements from the games to continue building and establishing this separate movie world. The result is something that can be enjoyed by both younger fans, and those that grew up playing Sonic Adventure 2. After three entries, Paramount’s Sonic series hasn’t lost any steam, and this might be the best one overall.”

So if that isn’t a raving review I don’t know what is. If you’re a fan of the speedy little mammal, then it looks like the theaters await you. Especially because there’s TWO speedy little mammals in this one!

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 premieres in theaters today Friday, December 20th.

Want to stay up to date with all the latest Sonic news and collectibles? Then keep an eye on our Gear Page!