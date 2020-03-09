Space Jam Is One of the Most Popular Movies on Netflix

In case you missed the news, Space Jam is streaming on Netflix in the first time in quite a while, and ’90s kids everywhere have been celebrating since it arrived. The 1996 movie follows basketball icon Michael Jordan when he retired from the game the first time in order to pursue a career in baseball. A bunch of animated aliens make their way into our world, steal the powers from some of basketball’s biggest stars, and agree to take on the Looney Tunes characters in a game that will end in their enslavement if they lose. Bugs Bunny and his crew convince Jordan to join them so they can beat the Monstars once and for all, and restore the power back to the NBA.

A sequel to Space Jam is currently in the works with LeBron James, the de facto basketball successor to Michael Jordan, in the lead role. However, plenty of folks still have a lot of love for the original movie, and that’s been made more than evident over the last few days since it debuted on Netflix.

Space Jam has hung around Netflix’s Top 10 list all weekend long. At the time of writing this article, the movie is #5 on the list of most-watched titles on the streaming service. Right behind a bunch of new movies and TV shows that people have never had the chance to see is Space Jam, the 1996 cult classic that seems to be growing in popularity as the years go on.

The love for Space Jam is out of this world, as all of the folks who have been rewatching the movie on Netflix are taking to Twitter to share their excitement.

Showing Kids Space Jam

Trying to show my kids Space Jam for the first time. They aren’t taking it seriously, aren’t paying attention. My daughter called it “weird and boring.” I’ve never been more disappointed in my children. — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 7, 2020

Space Jam Is On Netflix!

SPACE JAM IS ON NETFLIX



SPACE JAM IS ON NETFLIX



SPACE JAM IS ON NETFLIX pic.twitter.com/JMVTyI1j5y — H̸̩̖̳̣̩͓͍͑́̋̏̀̓͋́ẹ̴̡̢̯̦͈̱͕̫͑͜d̶̡̢͚͈̫̗̖̘̪͕̾̏͛̿ (@RobbyB3ll4s) March 8, 2020

Secret Stuff

In other news NBA fans Space Jam is now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/4auhqMuemF — Durag Dev Da GOAT (@CheatedOnMyEx) March 8, 2020

How Underrated Is Bill Murray in Space Jam??

lets just talk about how UNDERRATTED bill murray is in spacejam…….. — 🤑JMC🤑 (@jonnycraig4L) March 9, 2020

Not a Drill

THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!! SPACE JAM IS ON NETFLIX. I REPEAT SPACE JAM IS ON NETFLIX 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Fa4zQyhIC4 — 𝖙𝖗𝖊𝖓𝖙𝖔 (@TrentosWorld) March 8, 2020

Even Better Than a Holiday Ham

Did you guys know Space Jam is on Netflix?



May be even better than a nice Holiday Ham pic.twitter.com/3ClsEwA9lK — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) March 5, 2020

It’s Lit

Netflix has SpaceJam right now. It’s lit. — Elena (@TheDayumLilMama) March 9, 2020

Love It