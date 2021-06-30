Spawn Reboot: Jason Blum Says "Takes a While to Get the Script Right"

✖

Almost four years since the Spawn reboot movie was announced, development on the project has progressed to the point that actors have become attached to the project and that's about it. In the time since it was first revealed, neither Blumhouse nor Todd McFarlane have let on how close or far away the new movie is from starting production, and tragically our latest update is as vague as they last one we had in May. While speaking with Jason Blum his update on making the movie was simple: "Oh, yeah, we're going to make it. We're going to make it. It takes a while to get the script right, but we'll make it."

Frustrations with the movie's slow movement have had fans waiting on baited breath, but Todd himself has felt them just as much. Speaking with ComicBook.com earlier this year, McFarlane told us: "It's the same sort of frustration. I keep saying the same thing, and at some point I'm sure it falls on deaf ears, but we just added another person. Movement is happening....As a collective team are doing what needs to be done to keep this moving. We put a little bit of pressure on ourselves to say, 'Can we have by midyear something really big and tangible to go public with?' Which is not only to backtrack on the people we've added, but to also say, 'And we sold it to a studio.' Something that's really tangible."

The good news is that the reboot has had some juice behind it after landing Jamie Foxx to play the lead role and the success of movies like Deadpool and Joker (McFarlane himself has said that DC Comic movie's box office pull was a major boon to the movie's traction).

“I surprised Todd McFarlane. I said, ‘Bro, I know that one day you will do this movie, and I hope you will keep me in mind,'" Foxx previously told Yahoo. "What Black Panther did was let us know that it’s so necessary, and it’s the time,” Foxx explained. “And Spawn is just an interesting character in itself. The heads that are being put together to bring you something special – look out.”

In addition to Foxx being attached, the Spawn movie previously nabbed Jeremy Renner as Detective Twitch Williams, and more people are set to appear that we don't know about yet.

McFarlane, who will write and direct the film in his feature debut, has previously indicated that Twitch will be the main character for the movie and that Spawn himself will be relegated to the shadows most of the time, allowing for the human part of this story to take precedence (also keeping it within the limitations of a Blumhouse movie budget).