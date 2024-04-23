New Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Update Fixes One Specific Bug

Insomniac Games has released a new update for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 today that resolves one very specific bug in the PlayStation 5 game. This past week, Insomniac let loose patch version 1.002.003 for Spider-Man 2 that included a number of fixes for New Game+ and others for various suits. In the wake of this update going live, though, it seems that it introduced an entirely new issue to the game that has now been rectified with today's new patch.

As of this moment, update version 1.002.004 for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is available for download on PS5. This time around, Insomniac hasn't done anything new with this patch beyond addressing "an issue where the Classic Suit variants were unusable". These alternate appearances for the Classic Spider-Man suit became inaccessible for some players this past week which prompted Insomniac to respond on social media and promise that a solution would be incoming. Now, that fix has finally come about in the form of a new title update.

Moving forward, questions still remain when it comes to what Insomniac will do next with Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Since its release this past year, fans have continued to wonder about whether or not DLC is in the works for the Spider-Man sequel. Those within Insomniac have been dodgy about the topic and have yet to provide a definitive answer one way or another. Some leaks have previously suggested that new add-on content is indeed on the way, though, and will center around the character Beetle. If true, it's likely that Insomniac could announce this DLC in the near future as PlayStation is rumored to be holding a new showcase event at some point in May 2024.

Are you happy to see that Insomniac has now fixed this problem with the Classic Suit in Marvel's Spider-Man 2? And do you hope that the latest Spider-Man game ends up getting DLC in the months to come?