Marvel's Spider-Man 3 Fanart Imagines Peter Parker Entering the Multiverse

Now that the calendar has officially flipped to 2021, we can finally say it's the year Spider-Man 3 arrives in cinemas barring any potential theatrical delays. After production started last fall in and around Atlanta, all sorts of tidbits and behind-the-scenes details have surfaced online, pointing towards the inclusion of all kinds of familiar faces. First, it was the addition of Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange and Jamie Foxx's Electro. Then the floodgates opened with reports suggesting Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Emma Stone, Kirsten Dunst, and Charlie Cox would appear in the movie playing roles they've played in previous Marvel properties.

Since neither Sony nor Marvel Studios have released an official first look of the movie, fans are taking early promotion into their own hands with the creation of one piece of fan art after the next. The latest of which comes from Instagrammer @marischabecker and shows the three Spider-Man actors being chased through a Sling Ring portal by Alfred Molina's Doctor Ock. You can see the piece for yourself below.

Though plot details remain under wraps for the movie, Tom Holland previously called the feature a "full-circle" story for his take on Peter Parker.

"We started shooting Spider-Man 3 a few months ago, which had been crazy and really weird because we're shooting it back in Atlanta. That's where I did my audition for Spider-Man, and we're actually shooting [Spider-Man 3] in the stage where I did my audition," Holland said during an Instagram telethon hosted by Chris Pratt and benefitting Greater Good. "It's like a really weird full-circle story of walking through the same door I walked through as an 18-year-old kid, like, nervous, like, 'Oh my god, I hope I get this job!' And then walking through the door at 24, making the third movie, loving life, confident, enjoying everything that's happening for me."

"So, it's been amazing, dude," the actor added. "It's been awesome."

Spider-Man 3 is currently set for release on December 21st.

