Spider-Man 3 Still on Track to Begin Filming in Atlanta This Year

With all the hoopla this week over the latest casting news for Marvel Studios' Spider-Man 3 (Jamie Foxx is set to return as the villain Electro) one update on the film got lost in the shuffle. Buried in The Hollywood Reporter's news on Foxx's casting, marking his return to the franchise after The Amazing Spider-Man 2, is news that the film remains on track to begin shooting this year. Production on the film is scheduled to begin this fall in Atlanta, where 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming was also shot, and THR notes that cameras are set to roll on the film this fall.

Rumors had previously pointed toward an early 2021 start for the production, but that was never confirmed by the studio. Series star Tom Holland is currently filming the long awaited Uncharted feature film, but has previously said that once production wraps on that movie that he'll leap back over to the MCU for the third Spider-Man. Filming on Spider-Man 3 was originally scheduled to film in July of this year, plans that were quickly changed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Spider-Man 3 is expected to follow a new status quo for Holland's Peter Parker, who was publicly unmasked by J. Jonah Jameson at the end of last year's Spider-Man: Far From Home. Many details about the film's plot remain unknown at this point. The casting of Jamie Foxx as Electro has some fans convinced that a live-action version of the Spider-Verse is in the works.

In a since deleted post on Instagram, Foxx posted a series of photos to his Instagram, confirmign his involvement in the film along with the caption that he "won't be blue in this one!! But a thousand percent badass!!!" He then included a piece of fan art that depicts three different versions of Spider-Man standing next to each other, staring up at Electro in the sky. Foxx's Electro marks the first villain confirmed to appear in the movie, but his inclusion has already sparked theories that Marvel and Sony could be working toward the Sinister Six as well.

Jon Watts is set to direct the film once again, making him the first filmmaker to direct a full trilogy of films for Marvel Studios (James Gunn will seemingly follow suit with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is without a release date). Series co-stars Zendaya, Jacob Batalan, Marisa Tomei, and Tony Revolori are all expected to return as their characters as well.

Spider-Man 3 is currently on track to hit theaters on December 17, 2021.