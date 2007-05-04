Spider-Man Fans Confused and Excited by Film's "Titles"
Earlier this afternoon, Spider-Man star Tom Holland took to social media to reveal that the third film will be titled "Spider-Man: Phone Home," building excitement among Marvel Cinematic Universe fans about what the title could potentially mean. In the throes of that excitement, fellow star Jacob Batalon shared on social media that the film would be titled "Spider-Man: Home-Wrecker," which ignited just as much joy as excitement. As it currently stands, fans don't know what to think of these posts and whether either of them are real, or if the stars were merely toying with fans who are desperate for any details on the endeavor.
One star of the new film that hasn't offered a potential title is Zendaya, with some fans thinking she could chime in to set the record straight. Other fans, however, are thinking the adventure could be broken up into two parts, with Phone Home being one part and Home-Wrecker being another. Given the reports that the upcoming film will see the returns of multiple actors from across the spectrum of live-action Spider-Man endeavors, we surely wouldn't be surprised if the excitement extends past one feature film.
Whatever might be going on with the third Spider-Man film, any content at all has fans speculating about what it could all mean. Scroll down to see what fans are saying and see the new Spider-Man in theaters on December 17th.
Mind = Blown
Those #SpiderMan movie titles are correct...depending which universe you’re in pic.twitter.com/W4QuIRE9SH— Nikola Ibrahimovic (@Genesis_GGP) February 23, 2021
Wait a Second...
The perfect meme for Phone home and Home wrecker 😂 #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/jRR7gnhmMu— Michele (@iisylilia) February 23, 2021
Teasing the Multiverse
My theory on #spiderman3
Different Logos
Different Titles
Different Realities?
Could this be a subtle hint confirming the presence of the Multiverse in Spiderman 3 pic.twitter.com/2OU0WaOzQ4— Rudy Garcia (@rudifer_) February 23, 2021
Some Questions
Marvel fans right now after seeing two different titles for the new spiderman pic.twitter.com/i41LGqoLsu— estan_05 (@GoldenFakeBeTcH) February 23, 2021
D'oh!
DID TOM HOLLAND RLLY JUST LEAK THE NAME OF SPIDERMAN 3 pic.twitter.com/VanbJxv75f— roswell (@vicrulren) February 23, 2021
Got 'Em
tom and jacob watching us right now #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/rZItGKaEon— natalia (@marvelsfalcon) February 23, 2021
Both Fake
Interesting... if I had to take a guess I’d say both titles are fake 😂 #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/V3DeWlsEKp— Alex (@Alex_Killswitch) February 23, 2021
WandaVision Connection
I think they’re releasing the title soon because WandaVision will end with. Wanda will return in Spiderman : ______ pic.twitter.com/1onS4q9McK— Maddox| WandaVision Spoilers (@cbmroyale) February 23, 2021
Plot Tease?
okay what if we don’t know which one is true BC THERES MYSTERIO AND SPIDERMAN— noa saw cherry 🍒 (@noalarbtom) February 23, 2021
LIKE THEY DONT KNOW WHO TO BELIEVE pic.twitter.com/MjeGeRAUNC
Need Answers
Tom Holland, Jacob Batalon, and Marvel are really out here trolling us.
What is Spiderman 3’s title?! Spiderman Phone Home? Spiderman Home-Wrecker?! I NEED ANSWERS. pic.twitter.com/uylA8daGSe— .nator. (@72Tominator) February 23, 2021