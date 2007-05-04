Spider-Man Fans Confused and Excited by Film's "Titles"

Earlier this afternoon, Spider-Man star Tom Holland took to social media to reveal that the third film will be titled "Spider-Man: Phone Home," building excitement among Marvel Cinematic Universe fans about what the title could potentially mean. In the throes of that excitement, fellow star Jacob Batalon shared on social media that the film would be titled "Spider-Man: Home-Wrecker," which ignited just as much joy as excitement. As it currently stands, fans don't know what to think of these posts and whether either of them are real, or if the stars were merely toying with fans who are desperate for any details on the endeavor.

One star of the new film that hasn't offered a potential title is Zendaya, with some fans thinking she could chime in to set the record straight. Other fans, however, are thinking the adventure could be broken up into two parts, with Phone Home being one part and Home-Wrecker being another. Given the reports that the upcoming film will see the returns of multiple actors from across the spectrum of live-action Spider-Man endeavors, we surely wouldn't be surprised if the excitement extends past one feature film.

Whatever might be going on with the third Spider-Man film, any content at all has fans speculating about what it could all mean. Scroll down to see what fans are saying and see the new Spider-Man in theaters on December 17th.