Spider-Man 4 Rumor Has Fans Excited About Daredevil
Spider-Man 4 rumors have fans buzzing about Daredevil possibly popping up in the next Sony movie. Chirping online speculates that Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio might play a role in the upcoming Tom Holland vehicle. Of course, anything Daredevil ignites a wave of speculation. No one knows what is coming for Spider-Man after the emotional end to Spider-Man: No Way Home. Marvel could take the character in any number of directions in Holland's next appearance, so we'll have to wait and see. Check out the chatter down below.
Cox actually spoke Entertainment Tonight about the prospect of getting to retread the story of Matt Murdock in all of these new projects. "And, in a way, what's great about that is that we potentially get to tell some of the stories over and over again in the same way that they do in the comics, you know," Cox explained. "Every now and again, they start back at the beginning of Murdock's journey as a little boy and they tell the whole origin story again. So maybe we'll get to do that, I don't know."
Spider-Man 4??? Please? pic.twitter.com/fh1tsxJkew— Nicholas (@NicholasPascar5) October 6, 2022
We'll have to see
Spider-Man 4 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/xeFf5sHUFl— 🎃Jon-Thing🎃 (@JonofNY) October 11, 2022
This is a lot of people's wish list
I hope this is true for Spider-Man 4
Peter can finally come into conflict with Kingpin in Hell's kitchen drawing the attention of Daredevil and other potential street level characters. pic.twitter.com/mdNjptkPDM— Matt Murdock (Sinner/Saint/Public Defender) (@ZeroYear97) October 11, 2022
Hype growing
WE ACTUALLY WON I'M SO EXCITED FOR SPIDER-MAN 4— Daily MCU Spider-Man (@SpiderManNoWay4) October 11, 2022
Daredevil fans rolling heavy
Daredevil fans boutta be annoying about Spider-Man 4 and thinks it’s their movie only again 💀💀— ⚡️スパイディ7はこちら⚡️ (@7Spideycomics) October 11, 2022
An interesting framework
Spider-Man 4 should follow Peter rebuilding his life from scratch while navigating college. I think by the end of Born Again, Fisk gets elected mayor of NYC, and Spider-Man needs to deal with the fallout of that. He enlists the help of Daredevil and they kick some ass together. pic.twitter.com/gOlYYlOPUb— Leafy (@leafy342) October 11, 2022
Fans are hoping
OMFG Spider-Man 4 is gonna serve pic.twitter.com/ACu4tc7RBB— Orville by Night 🌕🗡 (@orvilleatari) October 11, 2022
Would be amazing
• Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 is reportedly set to release on July 12th, 2024.— Ember 🏳️⚧️🔞 (@EmberOnMain) October 11, 2022
• This solo MCU adventure is likely going to be more street-level. pic.twitter.com/hwgdzGnZRA
Could you imagine?
It’s only rumours but I’m hearing that Tom’s Spider-Man 4 may release in 2024 and could possibly deal with the aftermath of Daredevil Born Again. I DREAMT OF TIMES LIKE THIS— Aniq (@aniqrahman) October 11, 2022