Spider-Man 4 Rumor Has Fans Excited About Daredevil

Spider-Man 4 rumors have fans buzzing about Daredevil possibly popping up in the next Sony movie. Chirping online speculates that Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio might play a role in the upcoming Tom Holland vehicle. Of course, anything Daredevil ignites a wave of speculation. No one knows what is coming for Spider-Man after the emotional end to Spider-Man: No Way Home. Marvel could take the character in any number of directions in Holland's next appearance, so we'll have to wait and see. Check out the chatter down below.

Cox actually spoke Entertainment Tonight about the prospect of getting to retread the story of Matt Murdock in all of these new projects. "And, in a way, what's great about that is that we potentially get to tell some of the stories over and over again in the same way that they do in the comics, you know," Cox explained. "Every now and again, they start back at the beginning of Murdock's journey as a little boy and they tell the whole origin story again. So maybe we'll get to do that, I don't know."

