Daredevil Star Charlie Cox Says Disney+ Series Could Redo Major Storylines

Daredevil (Charlie Cox) is officially back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, appearing in suit during the latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. While the character is back with an updated version of the suit the character donned in the beloved Netflix series, it has yet to be confirmed whether or not the character is, in fact, the same version fans have come to know and love over three seasons of television.

In fact, Cox himself has hinted the upcoming Daredevil: Born Again will start from scratch, dipping into the character's backstory once again and going through storylines the Netflix series already touched on. "And, in a way, what's great about that is that we potentially get to tell some of the stories over and over again in the same way that they do in the comics, you know," Cox said in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight (via The Direct). "Every now and again, they start back at the beginning of Murdock's journey as a little boy and they tell the whole origin story again. So maybe we'll get to do that, I don't know."

Is Daredevil: Born Again going to be a reboot?

Whether or not Born Again is a true reboot has yet to be seen. In a previous comment similar to that above, Cox seemingly suggested the upcoming MCU could start from scratch as executives are treating it as a Season One. "It is a Season 1, it is not Season 4, so it is a whole new thing," Cox told extraTV at D23 Expo. "Which I think is the way to go. If you are going to do it again, do it differently."

Charlie Cox is the man for the job

Whatever the case, Cox is thrilled to be back in the saddle, even starting to read the entire Daredevil comics mythos from scratch after agreeing to come back.

"I love it. I've loved every minute of it," Cox told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "And right now I'm just buzzing that it's kind of happening again, it's starting up again. And I don't know where it's going, I don't know how much involvement I'm going to have, I don't know what it's leading to, but it feels like we're born again. And so I feel like I'm getting a second chance at the dream job that has... I refer to it as, 'There's the gift that keeps on giving.'"

"It's been so good to me, I've had such a good time doing it, I love playing the character, I love the stories," he continued. "I've been doing other stuff, I've been working on my kids, but about a month ago, I re-upped my Marvel Unlimited account. And I started reading the comics from the beginning again, which I haven't done since we started the show all those years ago."

Daredevil: Born Again is expected to drop Spring 2024. The first three seasons of Daredevil and The Defenders limited series can now be seen on Disney+.

