Daredevil Returns in New She-Hulk Images

Warning: this story contains spoilers for She-Hulk Episode 8. It's Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) v. Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) in new images from Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. After some masterful lawyering in last year's Spider-Man: No Way Home, the penultimate episode of the Marvel Studios series saw the return of the blind attorney from Hell's Kitchen who moonlights as the horn-headed hero Daredevil. For the first time since Netflix canceled Marvel's Daredevil after three seasons in 2018, Cox suited up as the Man Without Fear (of wearing red and yellow) in Thursday's episode of She-Hulk, titled "Ribbit and Rip It."

The superhero lawyers battled it out inside and outside the courtroom, only to team up against Eugene Paul Patilio, Jr. (Brandon Stanley), a.k.a. the vigilante Leapfrog, who was unhoppy with the malfunctioning frog suit tailor-made for him by Luke Jacobson (Griffin Matthews). After Daredevil and She-Hulk save Matt's client from Jen's client, rescuing the kidnapped Luke from Leapfrog's "Lily Pad" lair, it was Jen — not her hunky Hulk alter-ego — who smashed Matt.

"I think you're in a unique position to do some real good," Matt told Jen. "The way I see it, Jen Walters can use the law when society fails. And She-Hulk can help people when the law fails."

"I really wanted their dynamic to have this kind of Howard Hawks, very quick back and forth where they're attracted to each other, but they have to kind of poke and prod at each other," She-Hulk head writer and executive producer Jessica Gao told Marvel.com. "They're not just coming out and saying it. At least not to each other— 'Hey, I'm into you.'"

It doesn't take heightened super-senses to see the chemistry. Matt Murdock and Jennifer Walters may have started the episode on opposite sides of a verdict, but by the end, it culminated in a Daredevil/She-Hulk hook up.

"In the writer's room, when we were breaking the episode, we were all just really excited at the idea that they would hook up," Gao said. "He just seemed like the right dude for her. It was like, OK, no matter what we do, all roads should lead to them hooking up."

Read More ▸ She-Hulk Episode 1: Fun Lawyer Show ▸ She-Hulk Episode 2: Attorney for Hire ▸ She-Hulk Episode 3: Cameo of the Week ▸ She-Hulk Episode 4: Legal Magic ▸ She-Hulk Episode 5: Trademark by Titania ▸ She-Hulk Episode 6: Wedding Smashers ▸ She-Hulk Episode 7: Ghosted ▸ She-Hulk Episode 8: Devil in the City of Angels



Still — as Jen reminded us in fourth-wall breaks — this is She-Hulk guest-starring Daredevil. (And Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk. And Wong. And Megan Thee Stallion.)

"We have to keep reminding people that this is Jen's show, this is She-Hulk's show," Gao said with a laugh. "Everything in the show is like, how can we either subvert a trope or defy expectations or ground something in funny reality. That's kind of the ethos of the show. So of course, it was just natural for this show, being so meta, that we would acknowledge and tease the classic Daredevil hallway fight. But then, of course, we would have to undercut it with our girl, She-Hulk."

Marvel Studios has released new images from She-Hulk Episode 8, featuring a look at Cox's return as Matt Murdock and Daredevil. See them in the gallery below.

Starring Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk, Jameela Jamil as Titania, Ginger Gonzaga as Nikki Ramos, Josh Segarra as Augustus "Pug" Pugliese, Jon Bass as Todd, Renée Elise Goldsberry as Mallory Book, Tim Roth as the Abomination, and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Smart Hulk, the first season finale of Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is streaming Thursday, Oct. 13th on Disney+.