Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield still hopes to see the never-made Sinister Six movie that would have spun out of The Amazing Spider-Man. Garfield, who played the wall-crawler in both of the Marc Webb-directed installments of Sony’s rebooted Spider-Man franchise, engaged in talks about writer-director Drew Goddard’s planned spin-off uniting six of Spider-Man’s most sinister villains. The end credits of 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2 teased an enemy line-up that might have included Electro (Jamie Foxx), Harry Osborn’s Green Goblin (Dane DeHaan), Rhino (Paul Giamatti), Doctor Octopus, Mysterio, and the Vulture.

“I don’t know how close it got [to getting made], but I definitely had a few meetings, and it was really exciting,” Garfield told Collider about Sony’s stalled Sinister Six. “I’ve got to say, because I love Drew so much, and I love Cabin in the Woods, and the other stuff that he’s made. We just got on like a house on fire. I loved his vision, he’s so unique and odd and off-kilter and unconventional in his creative choices. So that was definitely a fun couple of months, but life.”

In 2014, Sony Pictures dated Sinister Six for late 2016 and reshuffled The Amazing Spider-Man 3, previously set for summer 2016, to 2018. Sony would ultimately pull the plug on those plans to reboot Spider-Man again — this time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe — with Tom Holland taking over from Garfield in Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Civil War in 2016.

Amid persistent rumors Garfield will reprise his role opposite Holland and their shared Spidey predecessor Tobey Maguire in Sony-Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, all but confirmed to pit the three Spider-Men against a multiversal Sinister Six, Garfield hopes Goddard gets the go-ahead to make his spin-off.

“It would have been cool,” said Garfield. “Maybe one day he’ll get to do it, but it would’ve been cool.”

In 2018, Sony’s Spider-Man Universe producer Amy Pascal told Vanity Fair of Goddard’s Sinister Six, “I’m just waiting for Drew to be ready to direct it. I would do anything with Drew Goddard. I’m just waiting for him to tell me he wants to.”

Goddard, whose credits include World War Z, Bad Times at the El Royale, and Marvel’s Daredevil, described his Dirty Dozen-inspired Sinister Six as a “summer annual” unconcerned with the continuity of a larger universe.

“It was just, ‘We take Peter, put him on an adventure, we put him back in his life.’ I intentionally wanted a movie that didn’t have to worry about mythology and continuity,” he told io9 in 2017. “It was important to me to make a movie that could stand on its own. So the good news is, you know, [laughs], it slots in very well to any plan anybody ever wants. We just need to let a couple years go by, I think.”

Garfield continues to deny his rumored return in Sony and Marvel Studios co-production Spider-Man: No Way Home, swinging into theaters on December 17th.