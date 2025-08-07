Star Trek Star Confirms Spider-Man: Brand New Day Role With Perfect Photo

Another Spider-Man: Brand New Day cast member has been confirmed. Melanie Scrofano, who fans might know from her role as Captain Marie Batel on Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, has revealed she’s portraying a mystery character in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe installment. On her official Instagram account, the actress shared a photo of herself striking a classic Spider-Man-esque pose as she holds onto a lampost on the streets of Glasgow. In her post caption, Scrofano expressed gratitude for getting an opportunity to work with a talented cast and crew and apologized to Glasgow’s citizens for any disruptions caused by filming.

“The best time with the best people in Glasgow. Thank you #Earpers you are the best,” Scrofano wrote. “Also, sorry if my new movie interfered with your travel times.” That last bit was punctuated with a spider emoji to illustrate her “new movie” is Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Check out her post in the space below:

Brand New Day, the fourth solo Spider-Man movie in the MCU, recently started production ahead of its July 2026 release date. Already there have been leaked set photos and videos from filming in Glasgow showcasing an explosive action sequence with Spider-Man swinging through the streets of New York. Star Tom Holland has shared some set photos himself, featuring Spider-Man standing atop a tank.

With the movie now filming, fans have learned more about who else is in the Spider-Man: Brand New Day cast. Perhaps the two most notable additions are Jon Bernthal as the Punisher and Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk. It’s also been confirmed that Michael Mando will reprise Scorpion, finally following up on a post-credits scene from 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming. Stranger Things star Sadie Sink is also onboard in a mystery role, rumored to perhaps be Mayday Parker.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is just the latest comic book adaptation Scrofano can add to her resume. She previously headlined the TV series Wynonna Earp and can now be seen starring in the SYFY show Revival. Neither of those projects are on the same scale as a big-budget Marvel superhero movie, but Scrofano has plenty of experience playing in creative comic-book-inspired universes, so she should prove to be a great fit in the MCU — regardless of who she plays. Scrofano has a very varied filmography spanning everything from police procedurals to sitcoms, meaning she has the range to play whatever type of character the film needs.

Perhaps fans will get a better idea of who Scrofano is playing as Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues production. Marvel does everything it can to prevent leaks from coming out, but there are still bound to be more photos and videos from the set, particularly since the filmmakers are embracing shooting on practical locations as they tell a street-level story. It will be a long time before Sony revs up a proper Brand New Day marketing campaign, so fans will be on the lookout for whatever glimpses they can find and try to put the pieces together.