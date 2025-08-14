Spider-Man: Brand New Day Could Shock the World By Resurrecting a Controversial Sony Villain

Spider-Man makes his fair share of enemies because he always wants to do the right thing. New York is full of crime, and no superhero who calls the city home believes they will be able to clean up the streets single-handedly. However, fighting a losing battle doesn’t mean Peter Parker will let innocent people get hurt. Even after losing Aunt May and having everyone he cares about forget about him in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s Wall-Crawler gets back on his feet, ready to face whatever challenges come his way. There’s a bit of mystery surrounding his next adventure, though, especially in the villain department.

With Spider-Man: Brand New Day now in production, information about the movie is finally coming to light. The biggest bombshell is that Mark Ruffalo will reprise his role as Bruce Banner in the 2026 movie, and, according to reports, his character’s green alter ego isn’t going to be in a good mood. How the Hulk loses his cool remains to be seen, but there’s sure to be some villain interference. While Sony and Marvel Studios remain tight-lipped about the identity of Brand New Day‘s Big Bad, there’s one character who has a longstanding beef with Spider-Man that could use the Hulk to get his revenge.

Morbius’ Solo Movie Ends With Him Ready to Fight Spider-Man

It’s easy to forget that the Morbius movie exists because it’s terrible. Part of Sony’s attempt to capitalize on Spider-Man’s supporting cast, the film focuses on Michael Morbius, a doctor working to cure a rare blood disease he’s suffering from. His research opens his eyes to the potential of vampire bats, but everything goes wrong when he turns into a vampire and begins craving blood. The rest of Morbius is a generic action movie where the titular vampire must fight his surrogate brother, Milo, who also unlocks vampire-like abilities. However, things take a turn during the film’s post-credits scenes, which feature the return of an MCU character, Adrian Toomes, aka Vulture.

After ending up in Morbius’ universe, Vulture reaches out to the newly escaped villain and offers him a deal: join his team and help defeat Spider-Man. While it’s unclear why Morbius would have beef with the hero, the door is open for the two to fight on the big screen. There’s a stink around Morbius that Marvel Studios would have to wash off, but his return isn’t totally out of the realm of possibility. After all, there are already connections between Brand New Day and Jared Leto’s character, including another villain who’s making their highly anticipated return.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Could Be Setting the Stage for the Sinister Six

Vulture’s last appearance in the MCU before his cameo in Morbius is in the post-credits scene of Spider-Man: Homecoming. After landing in prison, Toomes gets confronted by Mac Gargan, another criminal Spider-Man took down, who wants to know the hero’s real identity. Vulture doesn’t give up Peter’s name, but circumstances have clearly changed, and with Gargan preparing for a comeback in Brand New Day, the prison buddies may be ready for a team-up. They don’t have any superpowers, though, which puts them at a disadvantage when going up against Spider-Man, who is fresh off of fighting several major bad guys. Well, Morbius can help with that, as he has superhuman strength and durability. However, he has another weapon in his arsenal that could be the difference between the team of villains winning and losing.

While Morbius gets the chance to show off most of his abilities in his solo movie, there’s one that doesn’t get a real opportunity to shine: hypnosis. In the source material, the villain can control other people’s minds, which comes in handy when facing a hero as formidable as Spider-Man. If Morbius gets his hands on the Hulk in Brand New Day, he could send the former Avenger on a rampage in New York, opening the door for the rest of the team to pull off whatever job they have in mind. Sure, Morbius can go toe-to-toe with Spider-Man on his own, but it would be a lot more fun to have someone else do the work for him, ensuring his enemy is worn out when it comes time to fight for real.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day hits theaters on July 31, 2026.

