Spider-Man: Brand New Day Post-Credit Scene Decision Reportedly Revealed (And It Makes Sense)

Ever since Nick Fury paid Tony Stark a visit to tell him about the Avengers Initiative, post-credits scenes have been a staple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Over the years, the franchise has employed stingers in a variety of ways, using them to tease what comes next, send audiences home with one final laugh, or officially announce new cast members. For nearly 20 years, Marvel Studios has trained moviegoers to stick around until after the credits roll, so everyone already knows Spider-Man: Brand New Day will have some kind of button scene. Additional details, such as how many post-credits sequences and what they will entail, are under wraps for now, but some new information has come to light.

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On X, the account Cryptic HD QUALITY (the same source for the recently reported Brand New Day run time), shared that the latest Spider-Man movie has just a single post-credits scene and it will set up Avengers: Doomsday.

BND only has one PCS, and it sets up Doomsday. pic.twitter.com/4bfGuyFaJK — Cryptic HD QUALITY (@Cryptic4KQual) July 16, 2026

How Will the Brand New Day Post-Credits Scene Set Up Avengers: Doomsday?

During the Multiverse Saga, Marvel has come under fire for including too many post-credits scenes that ultimately didn’t go anywhere. There was a stretch where the studio brought multiple big-name stars to the franchise (Harry Styles as Eros, Charlize Theron as Clea, Brett Goldstein as Hercules) in an effort to generate hype and excitement, only for those players to have murky future prospects at best. In the past year, Marvel has recalibrated, and the post-credits scenes feel more like the most memorable stingers from the Infinity Saga; Thunderbolts* teases the Fantastic Four’s arrival into the main MCU timeline, while First Steps gave us our first look at Doctor Doom.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is the only MCU movie on the calendar before Avengers: Doomsday, so it makes perfect sense for Marvel to use this post-credits scene as a way to set up Doomsday. Anticipation for the forthcoming Avengers movie should be at an all-time high when Spider-Man hits theaters; it’s premiering a week after San Diego Comic-Con, where Marvel Studios will have one of their signature Hall H panels to tease what comes next. It’s widely expected the Doomsday trailer will debut at the presentation before being released online, so Brand New Day is aiming to keep the buzz going by offering its own tease.

What’ll be interesting to see is how the Brand New Day post-credits scene sets up Doomsday. One possibility is that the stinger will feature Yelena Belova. Earlier this month, Kevin Feige essentially confirmed rumors that Yelena will appear in Brand New Day, and we already know she has a major role in Doomsday. Since Yelena is unlikely to have a lot of screen time in Brand New Day, it wouldn’t be a shock to see her pop up in the stinger, perhaps attempting to recruit Spider-Man for the New Avengers. None of the Spider-Man actors have been confirmed for Doomsday yet, but it’s seemingly all but a guarantee at least one of them will show up in either (or both) of the upcoming Avengers movies. Using the stinger to tease Spider-Man’s return in Doomsday would definitely excite fans.

It’s also plausible the post-credits sequence could showcase Doctor Doom himself, establishing a bit of a presence for the villain (outside of his wordless cameo in First Steps) before his big coming out party in December. If that’s the route Marvel takes, it would be fascinating to see if Peter Parker is part of the scene in any way. When Robert Downey Jr. played Iron Man, Tom Holland worked closely with him, crafting an emotional dynamic between Tony and Peter. Fans are curious to see how various MCU characters will react to a new villain who looks just like Tony Stark. Holland has addressed the possibility of his Spider-Man crossing paths with Doctor Doom. Ending Brand New Day on Peter’s reaction to seeing Doom for the first time could be great.

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